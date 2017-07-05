Mandana Karimi’s brother-in-law Gautam Gupta reacts on her domestic violence allegations: Anyone can say anything they want to

Mandana Karimi has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Gaurav Gupta, and was even considering a separation. Mandana Karimi has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Gaurav Gupta, and was even considering a separation.

A foreign returned beauty meets a handsome boy. Friendship turns into dates and soon cupid strikes them hard. A fairy-tale tale romance culminates into a beautiful wedding – it seemed like Mandana Karimi’s angels were painting a rosy picture for her and Gaurav Gupta. But like a Bollywood twist, things have all turned topsy-turvy. Mandana, who acclaimed fame with her ‘moody’, ‘arrogant’ and ‘ignorant’ self in Bigg Boss 9, showed off her naughty bold avatar in film Kya Kool Hai Hum 3. And while she was heading to become the fantasy of many, she broke hearts when she announced her marriage in January with Gaurav, a businessman, who she had been dating for long.

About six months into the marriage, the model turned actor, who is born to an Iranian father and Indian mother, shocked the world again – this time with a case against her partner. As per reports in Mid-Day, Mandana filed a domestic violence complaint against Gaurav, and was even considering a separation. The divorce petition stated that Gaurav forced her to convert to Hinduism ahead of their wedding. She was also asked to quit her acting career, to maintain the family status in the society.

Things took an ugly turn when according to Mandana, seven weeks ago Gaurav barred her from entering their house. The actor has also filed a complaint against her mother-in-law for harassment. Mandana’s lawyer even confirmed that the case is now in court.

Mandana was quoted in the same report as saying, “I was thrown out of my matrimonial house seven weeks ago. I made desperate attempts to reconcile with them, but my in-laws didn’t allow me back. Gaurav has cut me off.” She has also asked for maintenance up to Rs 10 lakh for her basic necessities and Rs 2 crore for the trauma and agony caused by him along with the loss of career and business, in her petition.

Now, all this seems interesting for Gaurav’s brother Gautam Gupta who himself is a popular TV actor and starred in Ekta Kapoor’s Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi as the parallel lead. He also got engaged to his ex co-star Smriti Khanna, another well-known face in the small screen. The family has been associated with the industry, with Gaurav heading Futureworks, a post production company. Thus Mandana being an ‘actor’ affecting their status, seems a little dicey.

Also if the buzz is to be believed, Mandana bagged Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 courtesy her association with the Gupta family, who are very close to Ekta Kapoor. While Mandana refused to talk to us stating that she is busy, Gaurav has shut himself from the media reach.

When indianexpress.com reached out to Gautam, he shot back, “Anyone can say anything they want to; we do not want to comment on the matter.” Probed further on the domestic violence charges by Mandana, and the impending divorce case, he firmly maintained, “The world will get to know about it when they have to, as now we do not feel the need to talk to media about anything.”

As the Guptas keep away from talking about the matter, Mandana has taken a U-turn and told a certain section of media that she is not getting a divorce. “I didn’t leave my house, I love it. I haven’t been allowed to enter the house or even my husband’s office but that doesn’t mean I should get divorced. I am still his wife, I love Gaurav…I haven’t filed for divorce, I have only filed a domestic violence case,” she has been quoted.

Also as per a story in Bollywood Life, Mandana, who mentioned having a marital discord for more than seven weeks, had apparently posted some romantic posts on Instagram that tells a different tale, and gives no hint of troubles in her paradise.

See a few latest posts of Mandana Karimi here:

These contradictory posts and her eating back her ‘divorce’ declarations, Mandana’s claims are been looked upon nothing but a publicity stunt, and her playing the woman card. With the matter into jurisdiction, her friends and close aides in the industry also refused to talk to us.

