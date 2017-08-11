Marriage is a lifelong commitment: Manav Gohil

“Marriages are not made in a day, it takes time. Most importantly, you need to have the commitment towards your partner,” shared Manav Gohil. “Marriages are not made in a day, it takes time. Most importantly, you need to have the commitment towards your partner,” shared Manav Gohil.

In the last couple of months, news of television actors’ marriages biting the dust has been quite disturbing. In a time when relationships are falling apart, there are people like Manav Gohil and Shweta Kawatra, who believe in strengthening their conjugal bond every day. Married for over 13 years, the actors share a beautiful marriage and believe that their strong friendship has helped them over the years.

Sharing the secret of a happy marital life, Manav Gohil told indianexpress.com, “Marriages are not made in a day, it takes time. Most importantly, you need to have the commitment towards your partner. Getting married is a conscious decision, and you can’t go back.”

Stating that he and Shweta may not have the perfect relationship but they constantly work to make it better, Manav said, “We share the same philosophies in life and common goal, and also believe in working on relationships. No marriage is perfect, it has its share of ups, downs and rough patches, but to sustain it, you have to put in a lot of efforts. We believe in commitment and will always stick to each other. We might have been a little naive earlier, but from the time we have started following Buddhism, there is an inner peace that engulfs us and we are much positive and happier people now.”

Manav and Shweta met on the sets of Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki and soon developed a close friendship. While Manav started having feelings for Shweta, she was awkward about the growing closeness. But love had its way and before they knew, they were dating. After more than a three years courtship, the actors tied the knot in 2004. The couple also has a daughter, and for Manav life has changed after fatherhood. “She is five now and it has been a fun and fantastic time bringing her up. Seeing her grow every day is an amazing feeling. I am told that I am a great father, and trust me, I like to believe so,” he laughingly added.

Lastly, when asked what keeps him on his toes and makes him look younger as he ages, the 42-year-old actor smiled to share, “Fitness has been with me for a very long time. I love to swim and playing football has also kept me quite fit. As actors, our busy schedules can become a big issue when it comes to taking time for working out but I feel it’s as necessary as brushing your teeth. When you have time for that why not make it a point to exercise. It’s benefits will definitely show in the long run.”

Manav, who apart from acting also tried his hands at RJing, is currently seen in SAB TV’s Tenali Rama. On her part, Shweta was last seen in ALT Balaji’s that starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar.

