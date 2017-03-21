Manasi Joshi Roy holidays with family before making TV comeback with Dhhai Kilo Prem

Manasi Joshi Roy’s TV comeback show Dhhai Kilo Prem will also star Meherzan Mazda and Anjali Anand. Manasi Joshi Roy’s TV comeback show Dhhai Kilo Prem will also star Meherzan Mazda and Anjali Anand.

Actor Manasi Joshi Roy is making her comeback on the small screen after a hiatus of almost 10 years with upcoming family drama Dhhai Kilo Prem. But before that, she went on a trip to Sri Lanka with her husband Rohit Roy and their daughter Kiara before starting to shoot for the show.

Dhhai Kilo Prem is an unusual love story between Piyush and Deepika, played by Meherzan Mazda and Anjali Anand.

Manasi will be seen as Madhuri, Meherzan’s mother.

“I love travelling. Sri Lanka is somewhere I was planning to go since quite a while. As Rohit and I have been busy with our personal commitments we couldn’t get a window then,” Manasi said in a statement.

“Now that I will be starting to shoot for Dhhai Kilo Prem, we wanted to just go for a short vacation and spend some quality time together. I am happy to be back on TV after almost a decade,” she added.

Manasi took to her Instagram and shared a video. She captioned it as, “#happysunday in Colombo with #jazz & #good food 💃. Her husband Rohit Roy, who was last seen in Hrithik ROshan Kaabil, also shared a click with Manasi. He wrote, “No caption and no filter required when u have so much unbridled beauty right behind u!! Chalo Colombo 😃.”

Check out Manasi Joshi Roy and Rohit Roy’s Instagram posts here.

Manasi, who is the sister of Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi, has previously appeared in shows like Kkusum and Nach Baliye with Rohit Roy.

(With inputs from IANS)

