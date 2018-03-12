Manashi Sahariah wins The Voice India Kids 2

Manashi Sahariah was awarded with the winner’s trophy and a cheque of Rs 25,00,000, Manashi Sahariah was awarded with the winner’s trophy and a cheque of Rs 25,00,000,

Popular kids singing reality show The Voice India Kids Season 2 pulled its curtain down on Sunday night. After weeks of tough competition, Assam girl Manashi Sahariah from coach Palak Muchhal’s team took home the trophy. The grand finale saw Manashi compete with five other talented finalists namely Shruti Goswami, Shekinah Mukhiya, Guntas Kaur, Nilanjana Roy and Mohammad Fazil for the coveted trophy. While Shruti was named the second-runner up, Nilanjana was announced as the first-runner up. Manashi was awarded with the winner’s trophy and a cheque of Rs 25,00,000. The runners up received a cheque of Rs 10,00,000 and all the top six finalists were awarded gift hampers from Cadbury.

Excitement exuberating in her voice, 11-year-old Manashi shared, “Firstly I would like to thank the people of my village who always believed in my talent and supported my dreams. Having said that, I am truly blessed to have mentored under the guidance of Coach Palak because not only did she invest time and energy in me, she truly inspired me in my journey. The Voice India Kids has given me a reason to believe that talent finds its due platform. I have gained a lot on from this stage – friendship, love, respect and a teacher whom I will always treasure.”

Manashi Sahariah was part of Palak Muchhal’s team on The Voice India Kids 2. Manashi Sahariah was part of Palak Muchhal’s team on The Voice India Kids 2.

Hailing from a small district in Assam, Manashi picked up singing from a tender age of three while listening to her mother sing. Back in her hometown, which comprises of only 300 people, Manashi found it difficult to find a trainer but she polished her skills by watching Hindi videos online. Her village folks came together to organize funds so that Manashi could get the opportunity to travel to Mumbai and participate in The Voice India Kids. And all their efforts paid off as she will soon go home with the trophy and prize money.

Manashi Sahariah beat Shruti Goswami, Shekinah Mukhiya, Guntas Kaur, Nilanjana Roy and Mohammad Fazil to lift the Voice India Kids 2 trophy. Manashi Sahariah beat Shruti Goswami, Shekinah Mukhiya, Guntas Kaur, Nilanjana Roy and Mohammad Fazil to lift the Voice India Kids 2 trophy.

An ecstatic and overwhelmed Palak in a statement shared, “I am over the moon! Manashi has grown exponentially through the show right from the Blind Auditions to the Live round. Her journey was truly exceptional and has ability to inspire millions. I am extremely proud of her for winning this title and I wish her all the very best for a melodious future. Having said that, each child who participated in The Voice Kids is a winner because it takes a lot of courage and confidence to pursue your passion and all these kids are exceptionally talented. The show has in its true sense raised the bar in the singing reality genre.”

Manashi Sahariah is from Assam. Manashi Sahariah is from Assam.

The Voice India Kids Season 2 launched in November 2017 and aired on &TV. Apart from Palak Muchhal, the show was judged by Himesh Reshammiya and Shaan and hosted by Jay Bhanushali.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd