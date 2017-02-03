What’s Mallika Sherawat gonna talk about with Netflix’s Chelsea Handler?

Mallika Sherawat will soon be seen on-screen, this time with Chelsea Handler. Mallika Sherawat will soon be seen on-screen, this time with Chelsea Handler.

Mallika Sherawat met up recently with American comedian, actress, writer, television host, and producer Chelsea Joy Handler in Los Angeles. The Pyaar Ke Side Effects actress is coming on Chelsea’s new talk show, which comes on Netflix.

“In conversation with @chelseahandler for @Chelseashow on @netflix #feminism,” wrote the Maan Gaye Mughal-e-Azam actress while sharing a photo of her with the host. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra also made an appearance on Handler’s show.

“Was inspired to sit with @mallikasherawat today and talk about her fight for gender equality. She’s brace and bold,” wrote the host from her Twitter account. Mallika Sherawat was last seen in Dirty Politics which released in 2015.

Dinner with @chelseahandler & team was great fun,so many interesting stories #friends#funtimes pic.twitter.com/zJ7mSqWd6h — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) February 2, 2017

It has been a long time since the Murder actress had come on screen. She has shifted base to Paris.

Handler was in Mumbai and also met up with AIB members Tanmay Bhat and Gursimran Khamba as well as actor Freida Pinto.

Was inspired to sit with @mallikasherawat today and talk about her fight for gender equality. She’s brace and bold. pic.twitter.com/qejIS7UBlM — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 31, 2017

Handler shared a picture with Khamba and Bhat. “We will unite, we will embrace tolerance, and we will not give up. #mumbai #muslims #syrians #RefugeesWelcome,” she tweeted along with the picture.

It was surely a tweet against US President Donald Trump. Ever since Donald Trump got elected as the President of US, she has been quite vocal about her opinion on his decision not to allow Muslims from seven countries to enter the US.

