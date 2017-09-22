Mallika Dua on women comedians: People think goofy and funny are not the traits which make us desirable

Actor and comedian Mallika Dua is known for her viral videos and collaboration with AIB. Actor and comedian Mallika Dua is known for her viral videos and collaboration with AIB.

The moment Mallika Dua walks in for a candid chat, it feels like a bubble of laughter has burst inside the room. Be it makeup Didi, Gifty, Smiley or Kanchan, she is completely soaked in all her characters and can switch between any at the blink of the eye. And while we look for the real Mallika, we still don’t mind seeing her funny non-stop side. Mallika, who will soon be seen mentoring a set of aspiring comedians in the upcoming season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, was in New Delhi recently. On the sidelines of the promotions, we at indianexpress.com met her to talk about comedy and more.

From being an internet sensation, to her recent appearance in Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium, to now coming onboard a show which will have actor Akshay Kumar as the super judge, ask Mallika and she gushes proudly. “Two things need to be constant in every project I take up. If its related to comedy, it has to be hilarious and I should be a significant part of it. Significant is not limited to length. It is limited to impact. I used to watch its first season which had Raju Srivastava, Naveen Prabhakar and all used to be there. We used to laugh so much. And it has given us so many of our bigger comedians today. And the best thing was someone from the internet has been called to do something on TV. So, for me this is the highest stage so far,” she says.

Mallika’s most famous acts have been playing a Punjabi aunty. But she begs to differ. “Punjabi means 50 things. There are Punjabis in Delhi, Mumbai, Pakistan, London, Canada, and they are all different from each other. So, to say that, is like saying ‘Indian accent’. I mainly focus on people I have observed, because I want my portrayals to be authentic. I’ve spent 27-28 years in Delhi. So obviously that’s what I’ve picked up and imbibed most easily,” she clarifies.

So, is the Indian comedy scene a difficult terrain for women, considering there is so little representation from their side? Mallika shares, “It’s not that they are not talented. To a large extent, it’s not that the men in the industry are making it hard for them. The problem is larger. For years now, it’s been seen that if you are goofy, if you are funny, you aren’t desirable, like those are not the traits which make women desirable. When you ask a girl what you see in a man, she’ll say ‘sense of humour’. But when you ask a guy, he will never say that he sees sense of humour in a woman. So that is also in people’s psyche somewhere. Secondly, to convince your parents. There are people who have to convince their parents to even work, leave aside comedy, how will it give them money. They don’t think this is a lucrative option.”

Mallika is known for her real hard hitting and unabashed sense of humour, so much so that it might just hit you below your belt and still leave you asking for more. So, is it hard for her to connect with her audience, despite having such an unfiltered content in all her comedy acts? “It wasn’t hard because that’s the way I am. I’ve never been bothered about pandering to the audience. Like I care about making something nice and new for them and I like it when people laugh, but that’s not my only motivation. I also have to stay true to who I am,” she explains.

“I come from few years in advertising. What I saw there was, nothing killed good ideas than assuming and second guessing that our audience won’t understand this, or they know this. That’s when you get stuck there. Eventually, nothing new and nice happens. So, I don’t get into such things like what will the audience like. I do what I like and if I like, it’ll automatically be very infectious. People do enjoy it,” Mallika signs off.

Her new show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge is set to begin airing on September 30 on Star Plus.

