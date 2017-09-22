Malaika Arora on India’s Next Top Model: We are not looking for a pretty face

Malaika Arora will be one of the panellists on India’s Next Top Model. Malaika Arora will be one of the panellists on India’s Next Top Model.

Actor Malaika Arora has been roped to judge the third season of the modelling reality show ‘India’s Next Top Model’ on MTV. Malaika said that she would be judging the contestants on several parameters.”As a panellist in the third season of India’s Next Top Model, I will be judging the girls on several parameters, most importantly I will be looking at the ease with which they carry themselves,” she said in a statement.

“We are not looking for a pretty face, but a face that embodies the essence of human expression,” she said. The actor, 44, who is loved for her chic style, said that fashion was “very close” to her heart. “It is all about being free-spirited and expressing oneself without any inhibitions. A supermodel for me would be someone who effortlessly carries off the latest trends be it the squiggle eyebrows or rocks sky-high heels with the utmost grace. She should take up any challenge thrown at her without any hesitation,” Malaika added.

The show, which is an adaptation of ‘America’s Next Top Model’, will also be judged by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, who will be back on the show after season 2.

On the other hand, Malaika Arora has been busy with her girl gang celebrating the birthday of Kareena Kapoor Khan. From the pictures that have surfaced so far online, we can see that the group of friends had some insane amount of fun. Also present at the bash was Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora, Saif Ali Khan and others.

(With inputs from IANS)

