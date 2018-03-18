Mahesh Manjrekar to host Bigg Boss Marathi. Mahesh Manjrekar to host Bigg Boss Marathi.

Film actor and director Mahesh Manjrekar is all set to wear the hat of a host. The actor, who was last seen on television on &TV’s 2015 show Agent Raghav – Crime Branch as Dilip Chauhan, will be hosting Bigg Boss Marathi. The show is all set to launch on April 2018 and the channel has roped in Marathi superstar and director Mahesh for the reality show.

Just like other Bigg Boss formats, even the Marathi edition will have all celebrities who will be under surveillance 24×7 on camera. The voice of Bigg Boss will be the link between the celebrities and the outside world, just like we have seen on other versions of the show.

Bigg Boss is a renowned reality show concept throughout the world. In India, the show has been made in Hindi, Bangla, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. While Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who recently wrapped up the 11th season of the show, has been hosting the Bigg Boss Hindi for several seasons, South superstars like Sudeep, Kamal Haasan and Jr NTR made their television debut with Bigg Boss in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu, respectively.

The reality show platform has given fame and success to many contestants. Earlier in the Hindi format of the show, we saw the presence of Urvashi Dholakia, Juhi Parmar, Rahul Roy, Sambhavna Seth, Shweta Tiwari and other contestants who were known and popular among the crowd for their work in television and films. In fact, one of the season hosted the Indian wrestler Khali as its contestant.

Sunny Leone made her television debut for the first time in Indian media through this show. She was later spotted by Mahesh Bhatt who offered her a role in his film. In fact, she made her debut under the Bhatt banner with Jism 2, directed by Pooja Bhatt.

