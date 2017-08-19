Mahakali actors Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania die in tragic car accident Mahakali actors Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania die in tragic car accident

In a shocking turn of events, Mahakali: Anth Hi Aarambh Hai actors Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania were killed in a car accident on Saturday. The actors were heading to Mumbai after shooting in Umergaon. Their car, reportedly, crashed into a container on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near Palghar Manor town. Along with the actors, Gagan’s assistant was also present in the car. The three are said to have died on the spot.

Gagan, who rose to fame with Hanuman, played Lord Indra in Mahakali, while Arijit played Nandi. The two had been shooting continuously yesterday and packed up only in the wee hours of Saturday morning. As per information coming in, Gagan was driving the car that crashed into the container.

Co-actor Nikita Sharma told indianexpress.com, “We are yet to come to terms with the fact that they are no more. Just a few hours back we shot together and suddenly this news came this morning soon after they left. Gagan’s mother had been really unwell and I hope God gives them strength to overcome the loss. We are too numb to even react at the moment.”

A lot of historical and mythological shows need a huge space to erect their sets and thus step out of Mumbai to Umergaon. A lot of actors travel to and fro to shoot, and with hectic schedules and less sleep, the risk doubles up when they are on road.

Maharashtra: 3 people dead after a container hit a car on Mumbai- Ahmedabad highway near Palghar’s Manor town. pic.twitter.com/JkXuNMzQCw — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2017

ANI had posted a tweet about the accident early this morning. The condition of the car shows the impact. Our condolences to the families of the deceased.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd