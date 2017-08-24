Mahakali actor Saurabh Raaj Jain blessed with twins

Saurabh Raaj Jain, who plays Shiva in the show, has been blessed with twins. Saurabh Raaj Jain, who plays Shiva in the show, has been blessed with twins.

A double dose of excitement and happiness has arrived for Mahakali: Anth Hi Aarambh Hai actor Sourabh Raaj Jain. The actor, who plays Shiva in the show, has been blessed with twins. The actor’s wife Ridheema delivered a baby boy and girl on August 22.

Sourabh excitedly told indianexpress.com, “The babies and Ridheema are fine. It is definitely a super happy moment for us.”

Sourabh, who debuted on television with Remix, has garnered love and appreciation for his remarkable roles in shows like Parichay, Mahadev and Uttaran. His portrayal of Lord Krishna in Mahabharat became a life changing role for him, as he became a worldwide sensation. After juggling with hosting and RJing, Sourabh got back to TV with Mahakali.

Sourabh and Ridheema have been married for about seven years.

Sourabh, owing to superstitious beliefs, had kept the news of his wife’s pregnancy a secret. It was indeed a surprising news for all when he announced that he is a father.

The actor’s co-star from Mahakali, on condition of anonymity, said, “Yes, Sourabh is on cloud nine. He has come back to wrap up his shoot before the Ganpati holidays and it’s so good to see him so happy. The entire set has been congratulating him. After the sudden demise of Gagan Kang and Arjit, the team has been feeling low, and this news has definitely brought a sense of happiness for all.”

