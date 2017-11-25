Top Stories

Maggie Gyllenhaal wants prostitution to be decriminalised

Maggie Gyllenhaa who essays a sex worker in her new TV show The Deuce, said that it would be safer and healthier for everyone involved in the industry if it was no longer a criminal act.

Published: November 25, 2017
Actor Maggie Gyllenhaal thinks prostitution should be decriminalised to make it safer.

In an interview to ELLE magazine, Gyllenhaal, who essays a sex worker in her new TV show The Deuce, said that it would be safer and healthier for everyone involved in the industry if it was no longer a criminal act, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Who needs a union more than a prostitute? I’m quoting David Simon (show creator) actually and I agree with him. My instinct is to say decriminalise it and make sure everybody’s safe, healthy and taken care of,” said Gyllenhaal.

Gyllenhaal — who has daughters Ramona, 11, and Gloria, 5, with husband Peter Sarsgard, is working as a producer on the programme, which also stars James Franco — because she wanted to be involved in the “storytelling process”.

“There was a little part of me that was concerned (that) they weren’t interested in telling the same story as I was interested in telling. That’s why I asked to become a producer because I wanted to have some guarantee that I would be included in the storytelling process,” she said.

“The joke on set was, ‘Maggie what kept you up last night?’ There was always one thing that I would write a long email about at night. I would say, ‘Here are the tiny things. If you don’t do these, fine, but you must do this’,” Gyllenhaal added.

Gyllenhaal is currently seen on a popular American TV show The Deuce where she is seen playing the role of a street prostitute Eileen “Candy” Merrell.

