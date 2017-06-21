Chandrakanta is a warrior with a fearless attitude, says Madhurima Tuli

Madhurima Tuli, who will be be seen in Chandrakanta says her character in the show is fearless in attitude. Madhurima Tuli, who will be be seen in Chandrakanta says her character in the show is fearless in attitude.

Madhurima Tuli, who will be seen playing the title role in forthcoming show Chandrakanta, says the project just in her way. “Chandrakanta just came my way, it is a show based on the novel (by Devaki Nandan Khatri) and is a love story with love, betrayal and revenge with addition of fantasy world that will attract youth,” Madhurima told IANS.

Talking about her role, Madhurima said, “Chandrakanta is a warrior, she loves her life, she is beauty with brains and it is her fearless attitude that differentiates her from others. I actually don’t want to think about doing another show as I don’t want to get distracted. It will ruin my current performance. I will just give my 100 per cent and rest is left up to the audience,” added the actor. While sharing her personal interests, Madhurima said, “I love to dance, swim and now I have started reading books too. My recent interest is horse riding which I have learned for the character. I also learned sword fighting”. Chandrakanta, which will also feature Urvashi Dholakia and Vishal Aditya Singh, will be a finite series of 160 episodes. It will be aired on Colors starting from June 24.

In a previous interview Urvashi told IANS, “First of all, let me tell you television is always ruled by women. And I am sure television could not have grown so much without being accepted by the audience on the ground of women’s representation. I see no point of going down to feminism and saying that we represent women as they are discriminated by men all the time.”

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Chandrakanta will premiere on June 24 on Colors. Urvashi is playing the character of a greedy queen, who believes in black magic and can go to any extent to reach to the top of a powerful position.

