Madhuri Dixit to make her television comeback with Dance Deewane

After making her television debut with celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Madhuri Dixit is all set to make a comeback on the small screen. The actor, who is prepping up for her films Kalank and Total Dhamaal with Sanjay Dutt and Anil Kapoor, respectively, will be judging a dance reality show titled Dance Deewane. She will share the platform with director Shashank Khaitan, who is making his television debut and choreographer Tushar Kalia.

Talking about her comeback and what makes the show special, Madhuri said, “Colors and I have always shared a very successful relationship and I am super excited to be a part of their unique new reality show – Dance Deewane. The USP of this show is that it celebrates the passion of dance across age groups, giving 3 generations of India a common platform to perform on. While talent will always shine through, we are hoping to see the ‘deewangi’ (madness) for dance in our contestants, ranging from children to adults that is the biggest differentiator of our show. For me, dancing is a passion and a very important part of who I am; therefore, I’m eagerly waiting for the show to begin so that we can discover India’s true Dance Deewane.”

Director Shashank Khaitan said, “With Dance Deewane, I am debuting on a reality show that promises to cut across the clutter and bring together different age groups on the same stage. We are on the hunt for those talented dancers, age no barrier who will enthrall India with their ‘deewangi’ for dance. Sharing the jury panel with Madhuriji is an honour, she has always been one of my personal favourites and I look forward to the shooting for the show soon.”

Elated to be joining this esteemed judges’ panel, Choreographer Tushar Kalia said, “From being a contestant to choreographing various Bollywood films and now being a part of the judges’ trio, it has been a long but enriching journey for me. I am humbled to have been offered this once in a lifetime opportunity; sitting beside Madhuri Ma’am & Shashank Khaitan as your co-judges is definitely overwhelming. However, I’m sure that this experience will be unforgettable.”

The show will audition contestants across 3 age categories- children, youth and adults. All the participants will be competing in their own categories. The three finalists, one from each category, will compete for the title of being India’s ultimate dance deewana.

The show will be launched on Colors soon.

