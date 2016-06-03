Madhuri Dixit Nene gives garba twist to ‘Didi tera’

Madhuri Dixit-Nene performed ‘garba’ on a special request of a fan, who was in fact the aunt of contestant Kaanchi. Madhuri Dixit-Nene performed ‘garba’ on a special request of a fan, who was in fact the aunt of contestant Kaanchi.

Bollywood’s dancing diva Madhuri Dixit-Nene, who is seen as a judge on “So You Think You Can Dance ‘Ab India ki Baari'”, surprised everyone on the popular dance reality show by performing the Gujarati dance form ‘garba’ to her famous song “Didi tera devar deewana” from the 1994 film “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!”.

Madhuri performed ‘garba’ on a special request of a fan, who was in fact the aunt of contestant Kaanchi.

“I am glad that I got a chance to perform ‘garba’. It was first time ever that I have performed ‘garba’ on my song ‘Didi tera devar deewana’. It was a lot of fun doing that,” Madhuri said in a statement.

Besides Madhuri, the show, which is an Indian version of the internationally acclaimed reality format “So You Think You Can Dance”, also features choreographers Terence Lewis and Bosco Martis as judges.

