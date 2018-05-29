Madhuri Dixit and Jacqueline Fernandez match steps on ‘Ek Do Teen’ on Dance Deewane

Madhuri Dixit and Jacqueline Fernandez matched steps on the iconic “Ek Do Teen” song. Madhuri Dixit and Jacqueline Fernandez matched steps on the iconic “Ek Do Teen” song.

Winning hearts comes naturally to Madhuri Dixit. After a successful Marathi film debut, the diva is all set to be back on TV with Dance Deewane on Colors. The reality show will see her on the judges’ table along with Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia. The first episode of the show, that will air on June 2, will also see the cast of Race 3, Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. And from what we hear, the gang had a blast shooting together. But what turned out to be the cherry on the cake was when Madhuri and Jacqueline grooved together on “Ek Do Teen”.

A source shared with us, “Jacqueline shared that when she was in Bahrain she had grown up listening to “Ek Do Teen” and it was a dream come true moment for her to perform on the recreated song in Baaghi 2. She added that she felt blessed to have got the opportunity to pay a tribute to Madhuri. Jacqueline just could not hold her excitement when her idol joined her on the stage and together the duo moved on the iconic song. It was definitely the highlight of the day for all present.”

The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood spoke about performing with Jacqueline to indianexpress.com at the launch of Dance Deewane. “It was super fun. She is a sweet girl and a good dancer and we managed to match all steps. The team of Race 3 really added more excitement on the sets and you will have to watch the episode to realise that.”

Talking about the current trend of recreating songs, Madhuri shared her take with us, “It’s not a bad thing. These songs have been there for so long and it’s a great thing that today’s generation is also hearing it. And if they feel they can give it a new twist and interpret it in their own way, why not?”

And when she was asked if she would like to get any of her songs to be recreated for her, she shared with a bright smile, “None of the songs. I like to perform on all new songs.”

Dance Deewane will celebrate the passion of dance and has opened the doors for all three generations- children, youth and adults. The three finalists, one from each category, will compete for the title of being India’s ultimate Dance Deewana. Dance Deewane will air on weekends at 9 pm, starting June 2.

