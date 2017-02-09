Maaya not just about sex and sensuality, says actor

Hanif Hilal, who made his debut in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Maaya, says the new series is an alternative take on people who are into alternative ways of sexual gratification. Hanif Hilal, who made his debut in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Maaya, says the new series is an alternative take on people who are into alternative ways of sexual gratification.

Hanif Hilal, who has debuted as an actor with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s Maaya, says the new web-series is not just about “sex and sensuality”, but is a meaningful take on people who are into alternative ways of sexual gratification.

“Being a web-series, Maaya is a perfect bridge between television and movies. It explores a taboo topic. A condition to explore different sexual urges which are not openly acceptable or spoken about by us,” said Hilal, who has changed his name to Veer Aryan.

“It’s not about sex and sensuality only. It’s a deep meaningful take on people who are into alternative ways of sexual gratification other than those that are widely accepted in our society,” he added.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“Maaya”, touted as the first Indian fictional work on BDSM (bondage, discipline, sadism and masochism), also features Shama Sikander, Vipul Gupta, Aradhya Taing and Parina Chopra.

Talking about Bhatt, who has written and directed the web-series, Veer said: “He is a fabulous person. He knows his craft and also knows what he wants from his actors.

Also read: Vikram Bhatt’s Maaya a brave effort to break new ground

“He is very particular about how he perceives a scene and its graph and within those parameters he gives you the freedom to express it the way you want it.”

Also read : Maaya is not soft porn: Vikram Bhatt

Maaya is aired on YouTube channel VBOnTheWeb.