I genuinely want to be like Shreya, says Pitchers fame Maanvi Gagroo

Maanvi Gagroo recently won the Best Actress at Talent Track Awards. Maanvi Gagroo recently won the Best Actress at Talent Track Awards.

Delhi girl Maanvi Gagroo is the perfect girl-next-door who any guy would want to take home to mom. Blame it on her onscreen characters of Chanchal in TVF Tripling and Shreya in Pitchers, or the finesse with which she plays them, Maanvi’s face has become a regular in the web space today. She might be one of the most popular name in the digital world, but she says a random acting offer changed the course of her life. “None of this was planned. I was in school when I got a random offer to act in Bombay. I went on a whim. I finished that. I came back and started college. It’s been very strange. Even the web series thing happened by chance,” Maanvi said during an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Maanvi began acting in 2007, when she was still in school, with Disney TV series Dhoom Machao Dhoom. She has been around for almost a decade, while doing several TVCs and small roles in films too. But it was her association with The Viral Fever (TVF) that made her one of the most loved stars on the web. Maanvi, who recently won the Best Actress at the Talent Track Awards, has appeared in TVF’s hit web series Pitches and Tripling.

“I think Shreya (Pitchers) is closest to me. I genuinely want to be like Shreya and I think most of the girls of today are like her. She’s independent, fun, intelligent, successful, caring and supportive. So I think she is the perfect girl or friend, or girlfriend, she’s everything,” Maanvi said.

A trained Kathak dancer, the 31-year-old however feels segregation between primary cast and secondary cast is the major difference films have with web. “In both PK and No One Killed Jessica, I wasn’t the primary character. In web shows everything is collaborative and everybody is into it enthusiastically. So the energy on a web series set is far more contagious. But ofcourse a film’s reach and the scale at which it is shot and viewed is far greater,” added Maanvi.

Maanvi Gagroo, Sumeet Vyas and Amol Parashar played siblings in TVF Tripling. Maanvi Gagroo, Sumeet Vyas and Amol Parashar played siblings in TVF Tripling.

So, what makes web a more sought after medium for the youth than TV or Bollywood? “The major thing is content. Now people want to see real things, real characters. What worked with Pitchers, Tripling, Permanent Roommates or Humorously Yours is that the characters are talking like how we are talking. The issues they face are the issues we face and stuff like that. The content is one thing that is driving people to watch this stuff. You can experiment with concepts, with format. Also, there is an instant interaction with your fans,” Maanvi said.

The actor will soon be seen in the movie Tu Hai Mera Sunday, which received a good response at MAMI last year. It is about five regular guys looking for space in Mumbai to play their favorite sport football every Sunday until fate decrees. The rom com releases on October 6, and also stars Barun Sobti, Shahana Goswami, Vishal Malhotra and Rasika Dugal among others.

Her cineplay titled Guy in the Sky released on Hotstar. Her video on International Women’s Day had a hard hitting message. She has also recently featured in India Today’s Independence Day issue among ‘Icons of Modern India’. So basically, everything is happening just right for her.

Maanvi is happily single and enjoying the phase. “I am right now in a very happy space and I want to stay like this. I want to keep climbing the ladder. My ideal life would be to bust your ass for two-three months and earn money and then go for a 20-day holiday, spend a part of that money and then come back. I believe the way you can grow with travelling, you cannot grow by doing anything else,” she explained.

We also asked Maanvi to describe her TVF co-actors and friends. This is what she said:

Naveen Kasturia – Idiot of the group

Jitendra Kumar – Aashiq of the group

Nidhi Bisht – My mother

Amol Parashar – Buddha because like Buddha nothing affects him

Sumeet Vyas – Hot and cold, sugar and spice kind of guy

Nidhi Singh – My twinning partner

Akanksha Thakur – My gossip partner

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd