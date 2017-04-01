LV Revanth is the winner of Indian Idol 9. See poll

Indiaqn Idol 9 finalist, LV Revanth has sung almost 200 songs in Telugu films and rose to fame with Baahubali: The Beginning’s Manohari song. Indiaqn Idol 9 finalist, LV Revanth has sung almost 200 songs in Telugu films and rose to fame with Baahubali: The Beginning’s Manohari song.

The ninth season of singing reality show, Indian idol is just a day away from getting its winner. The show which started way back in 2004, became a doorway for several aspiring singers, to get into the Indian music industry. Singer Monali Thakur, who won a National Award for her song “Moh Moh Ke Dhaage” and a Filmfare for “Sawaar Loon,” Sreeram Chandra known for his song “Subhanallah” from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Antara Mitra who sang “Bheegi Si Bhaagi Si” in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Raajneeti, all of them got their ticket to Bollywood after competing in the singing reality show.

This time the winner will be judged between LN Revanth, PVNS Rohit and Khuda Baksh, for whom the reality show will turn out to be life changer. The three singers have won the hearts of many until now with their power packed performances. Not only have they impressed the audience and the judges of the show but have also made a place for themselves in the hearts of many Bollywood biggies.

Now that the verdict day is almost here, we asked our readers to vote for their favourite singer whom they wish to see lifting the Indian Idol 9 trophy. And we have their final word. According to our poll result, LV Revanth should win this season of the reality show. Out of the total 290 votes, Revanth got 55% votes, followed by Khuda Baksh (34%) and PVSN Rohit (11%).

#IndianIdol9 Who do you think will win the show – #KhudaBaksh, #PVSNRohit or #LNRevanth? Cast your vote — IE entertainment (@ieEntertainment) March 30, 2017

Despite being a trained classical singer, PVSN Rohit got nervous in his last performance and forgot the lyrics of “Tumse Milke Dil Ka” from Main Hoon Na. Though the judges of the show – Sonu Nigam, Anu Malik and Farah Khan ignored the mistake, but it looks like the audience didn’t spare him.

Revanth too had difficulty with Hindi lyrics initially, but he managed to overcome his weakness and went on to become one of the most popular contestants, giving some memorable performances during the entire season. Point to be noted is Revanth’s association with the music industry, which is now 200 songs old. He has a long list of songs in Telugu films and rose to fame with Baahubali: The Beginning’s “Manohari” song.

Khuda Baksh who hails from a small town in Punjab, has a huge female fan following. But it looks like his shy nature has made him lose his voters.

The winner of the show will officially be announced on Sunday, but the readers of indianexpress.com have made their choice, and he is LV Revanth. Stay tuned to this space to know who will emerge as the winner of Indian Idol 9.

