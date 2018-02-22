EXCLUSIVE: Lucknow Nawabs wins MTV Box Cricket League Season 3

MTV Box Cricket League Season 3 to soon air on television. MTV Box Cricket League Season 3 to soon air on television.

Since cricket and films are worshiped in our country, television queen Ekta Kapoor decided to get the two together for a show. Box Cricket League (BCL) is the perfect amalgamation of cricket and entertainment. Launched in 2014 by Marinating Films and played in a restricted space, BCL got together more than 100 TV actors under the same roof. Once the rights were bought by Ekta, the tournament aired on Sony TV and Colors in the previous seasons. Ditching the GEC space, this time she got the show on youth channel MTV. While BCL is yet to hit screens, indianexpress.com has exclusive information that Lucknow Nawabs has won the trophy defeating Delhi Dragons.

The finale match held at Mumbai’s Filmcity in the wee hours of Thursday saw the two teams fight it out for the ultimate championship. The match, as usual, was not devoid of drama. We have been told that few players got involved in a brawl at the start of the game that resulted in a major delay. Ekta also made it for the finale and was seated with her heroes Rithvik Dhanjani and Shabir Ahluwalia by her side.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “Although this season did not have too many popular faces, it was filled with a lot of drama. Every match had a dose of fights, arguments, tantrums and a lof of flirting. Overall this season will be quite a spicy one and would definitely be a treat for the audience. The matches have been pre-shot so that it can be edited well and quality content goes on air. As for the final match, it was quite a nail-biting experience and both teams fought really hard.”

Delhi Dragons were the defending champions for the last two seasons but Lucknow Nawabs clearly out did them this time. The team captained by Shruti Ulfat has actors like Rohan Mehra, Kanchi Singh, Karam Rajpal, Zain Imam, Lalit Bisht, Tanya Abrol, Chitrashi Rawat and Meherzan Mazda among others. While Delhi’s team consists of names like Karan Wahi, Sahil Anand, Aafesh Chaudhary, Additi Gupta, Firoza Khan, Vishal Kotian, Rafi Malik, Puru Chibber and Salil Ankola.

During the launch of BCL, Ekta, who was quite excited about the season, had shared, “It is going to be a spectacular, new age and absolutely today’s reality stuff along with some of the biggest actors. Since we will be airing for a good two hours, viewers will get to see some unbelievable things. BCL is a fun unisex game and with competition kicking in, there’s so much drama that takes place.”

She had also addressed the buzz that she has made BCL mandatory for her actors. “I am not saying this as a compliment but as a statement but I work really hard, and try my best to involve all the various brands in the company. And the number of things that we put out for actors, we have never demanded any cuts on their salaries, or on events they do. So I think this is the least they can do for this in-house brand, that’s not asking for too much,” Ekta had told indianexpress.com.

This season of the starry cricket league boasts of 10 teams named after 10 Indian cities – Chennai Swaggers, Mumbai Tigers, Rowdy Bangalore, Delhi Dragons, The Ahmedabad Express, Pune Anmol Ratn, Lucknow Nawabs, Jaipur Raj Joshiley, Chandigarh Cubs and Kolkata Babu Moshayes. It was hosted by popular VJ and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Benafsha Soonawalla and MTV VJ Ayesha Adlakha. Audience will get to see the matches soon on MTV.

