Love Ka Hai Intezaar set for a leap, Mohit Sehgal to play the lead opposite Preetika Rao

Romantic saga Love Ka Hai Intezaar starring Keith Sequeria and Sanjeeda Shaikh, is all set to take a generation leap post which new actors will take charge. As per reports in the media, Mohit Sehgal will join Preetika Rao and Heena Parmar as the next protagonist. The Star Plus show by Alchemy Productions portrays the story of a royal prince and a female actor who find love only to succumb to societal pressures.

The season of leaps is back on Star Plus. After introducing generation jump in its shows a decade back, the channel has been using the trick in most of its projects to garner numbers. Quite recently, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Naamkarann and Meri Durga enthralled the audience with a leap and now, Aarambh and Love Ka Hai Intezaar will follow suit.

The weekend historical saga Aarambh will continue its run with the original faces, while Love Ka Hai Intezaar will see few changes. The afternoon slot drama had Sanjeeda Shaikh and Keith Sequeira playing the lead roles while Soni Razdan and Sara Afreen Khan played pivotal roles.

Preetika Rao, sister of Bollywood beauty Amrita Rao, will be seen as the new heroine of the show. And Mohit Sehgal, who we last saw matching footsteps with wife Sanaya Irani in Nach Baliye 8 has been roped in to play the hero. As per reports, Jodha Akbar actor Heena Parmar will join the two as the lead. In the coming days, a love triangle between them will entertain the audience.

Mohit confirming the news to indianexpress.com added, “I am not allowed to speak much about the show but I will be playing a rich businessman. He will have a mysterious aura around himself, which will unravel in the coming days. We will start shooting in a couple of days and I am really excited to join the team.”

When quizzed on whether he had apprehensions regarding the show’s afternoon slot, he smiled to say, “Not at all. I think our industry is moving ahead at a great pace and such time slots and mediums are no more a cause of concern. As actors, our prime focus is the character that we are playing, and I have been lucky to have been offered such a fantastic role. As for audience reach, well, if the show has conviction and quality, people will watch it no matter what time it airs.”

Love Ka Hai Intezaar, helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra’s Alchemy Productions launched on 15 May, at the 2:30 pm slot. But as indianexpress.com had exclusively reported a few days back, the show will air at 2 pm from 24 July.

The daily show garnered a fan following for its heartfelt romance and the magnificent projection of a love story. With some of the best performers on board, Love Hai Intezaar, though low on numbers, has received acclaim from all quarters. With the coronation of the mentioned new actors, the excitement level has definitely doubled up for fans.

Mohit, who debuted on TV with Miley Jab Hum Tum, fell in love with his co-star Sanaya Irani while working on the project. After a whirling romance, the two got married in 2016. The couple recently participated in Nach Baliye, and Mohit, who was considered as a non-dancer, evolved and impressed judges with his moves. The two fighting hard every week and with the love of fans became the finalists in the reality show but lost out to Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya.

