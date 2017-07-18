Love Games actor Gaurav Arora and Nia Sharma to star in Star Plus’ show

Gaurav Arora and Nia Sharma’s new show will be a passionate romantic drama with elements of thrill. Gaurav Arora and Nia Sharma’s new show will be a passionate romantic drama with elements of thrill.

Star Plus’ ‘nayi soch’ has been giving the audience a chance to relish some really rich content based shows. The channel is all set to launch a romantic thriller soon, and is in talks with Love Games actor Gaurav Arora and sultry beauty Nia Sharma for the same. Helmed by Fireworks Productions, the show is slated to launch in October.

Of late, celebrities like Amrita Rao, Rajneish Duggal, Nikitin Dheer, Tanuja and Madhoo have made the transition from Bollywood to the small screen, and news of Zayed Khan doing a Sony TV show is already creating a buzz. And with Gaurav coming on board, it will mark his grand debut on the small screen.

As per a source, Star Plus’ new finite series will deal with the subject of premonitions, and is touted to be the next big show for the channel. The production team recently shot the pilot episode in Manali.

When indianexpress.com reached out to Nia, she said, “It’s too early to comment.” Gaurav, on his part, said that he is “yet to meet the Star team, and thus cannot comment anything on the project.”

Interestingly, both the actors have a Vikram Bhatt connect. Nia, after her impressive performances in Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja, recently starred as the lead in Vikram Bhatt’s erotic web-series Twisted. While Gaurav, post his successful stint as a model, entered showbiz via Vikram Bhatt’s movie Love Games, followed by Raaz: Reboot.

Nia will soon be seen in adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and Gaurav has another Bhatt film in his kitty as part of a three-film deal.

