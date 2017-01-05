Love Alarm becomes first original Korean Netflix drama

Global streaming giant Netflix has commissioned contemporary drama, Love Alarm is one of Asia’s creative hotspots. Global streaming giant Netflix has commissioned contemporary drama, Love Alarm is one of Asia’s creative hotspots.

Global streaming giant Netflix has commissioned contemporary drama, Love Alarm, which will be its first original drama series from South Korean, one of Asia’s creative hotspots.

The live-action series is adapted from a web cartoon of the same title by Chon Kye-young, one of Korea’s most prolific and popular cartoonists, reported Variety. “Love Alarm,” Chon’s latest effort, revolves around a software developer who releases an application that alerts users if someone within 10 meters has romantic feelings for them.

Set to debut exclusively through Netflix to its members in over 190 countries in 2018, the series will be produced by South Korea’s Hidden Square, led by Lee Jae-moon. Lee was behind hit TV dramas such as police drama “Signal,” and office drama “Mi-saeng” (a.k.a. “An Incomplete Life”), which enjoyed huge popularity both home and abroad.”We want ‘Love Alarm,’ the TV series to exhibit the liveliness and expression of emotions, with visual treatments that will reflect the vision Ms Chon’s had when she created the story,” said Lee in a statement.

“Working together, we look forward to transforming this wildly imaginative story into a top-quality drama series for over 86 million Netflix members around the world,” said Erik Barmack, VP international originals at Netflix. Chon has been one of Korea’s most popular graphic novelists since her debut in 1996. Her major works include “Unplugged Boy,” “Audition,” “Girl in Heels,” and “Beautiful Man.”