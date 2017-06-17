Lopamudra Raut is getting some suntan and her photos from Spain are too hot to handle

Lopamudra Raut will be seen fighting her fears in Khatron ke Khiladi 8. Lopamudra Raut will be seen fighting her fears in Khatron ke Khiladi 8.

Lopamudra Raut became a household name after she participated in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 10. The model, during her stay in the house, sizzled the television screens when she did a pole dance and took a splash in the swimming pool wearing a two-piece bikini. And now that she is coming back on TV in another reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, hosted by Rohit Shetty, you can expect her to steal the show merely with her hotness. Talking about her performance in the tasks, the second runner up of Miss United Continents 2016 has already proved her mettle by winning almost every task in the Bigg Boss house.

Lopamudra who is currently in Spain fighting her fears like a pro, shared several pictures from there wearing shorts and a bikini top as she takes a tour around the Mediterranean Sea. In the pics, Lopamudra looks no less than a beach babe. After seeing her smoky hot clicks, it seems like Lopa is giving a tough competition to her co-contestant and Asia’s third sexiest woman, Nia Sharma who is also in Spain. Sharing the pictures, Lopa wrote, “And I sail in the Mediterranean Sea.” Also, she posted a video where she looks much relaxed and undeterred by the pressure of the show and captioned the video, “Splash splash in the middle of oceans 🌊 #mediterraneansea #spain #fun.”

A few days back Lopa also shared a snap in a blue bikini and captioned it, “Take me to the water..! Resort wear by @rsbyrippiisethi 😍 thanks girl it’s a pretty one.” Going by the pictures of Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants that have been flowing in from Spain, it seems more than work, they are busy enjoying the picturesque beauty of the place

The eighth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi promises to be bigger and better with filmmaker Rohit Shetty returning to it after two years and with the hottest batch of contestants.

