Little Loca star Stevie Ryan dies at 33, possible suicide by hanging

Television personality Stevie Ryan was found dead at her residence in what the LA County Coroner’s Office has ruled as a suicide by hanging. She was 33. Ryan, best known for YouTube channel and VH1 comedy series Stevie TV, died on Saturday, according to the coroner’s office’s online confirmation, reported Deadline.

The actor first rose to fame through her YouTube series called Little Loca. She then went on to do several celebrity parodies on the video platform. The news of Ryan’s death comes days after the actor revealed on her podcast that her grandfather had died recently. Ryan’s ex-boyfriend and actor Drake Bell reacted to her death on Twitter.

Drake posted an old photo of him with Ryan on the red carpet of the 2006 MTV Movie Awards along with a heartfelt caption. “No no no!!! I can NOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING!!! Please wake me from this nightmare @StevieRyan I loved you and will forever miss you,” he captioned the picture. The two dated from 2005 to 2006. Even other celebrities reacted on social media and mourned over the star’s death. Comedian Chris Crocker wrote, “Words cannot describe how heartbroken I am…. @StevieRyan you will always be in my heart.” While Vanessa Ramos also tweeted, “I am beyond saddened to learn of Stevie Ryan’s passing. If you suffer from depression, please get help.” Even Perez hilton wrote, “My heart is in my stomach, hearing the devastating news about @StevieRyan. I just mentioned her the other day!”

I am beyond saddened to learn of Stevie Ryan’s passing. If you suffer from depression, please get help. — Vanessa Ramos (@thatRamosgirl) July 3, 2017

Words cannot describe how heartbroken I am…. @StevieRyan you will always be in my heart. — Chris Crocker (@ChrisCrocker) July 3, 2017

My heart is in my stomach, hearing the devastating news about @StevieRyan. I just mentioned her the other day! http://t.co/Jk8GFVODAA — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 3, 2017

The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams. I’ll miss you everyday, forever. I love you my Pa. pic.twitter.com/nQ6hPPD3cC — Stevie Ryan (@StevieRyan) June 30, 2017

Me and @StevieRyan as #LittleLoca. October 2007. Sending so much light to her loves ones. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yliaPCn8a1 — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 3, 2017

This is too much. My heart is crushed. @StevieRyan I love you and miss you…http://t.co/4lTLnVRIXo — Drake Bell (@DrakeBell) July 3, 2017

No no no!!!! I can NOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING!!!! Please wake me from this nightmare @StevieRyan I loved you and will forever miss you! pic.twitter.com/hNFvM6tDpW — Drake Bell (@DrakeBell) July 3, 2017

The day before her death, Ryan even posted a tweet writing about her grief over her grandfather’s death. “The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams,” she tweeted. “I’ll miss you everyday, forever. I love you my Pa.”

