Little Loca star Stevie Ryan dies at 33, possible suicide by hanging

Stevie Ryan was found dead at her residence from a supposed suicide by hanging. The actor first rose to fame through her YouTube series called Little Loca. Her ex-boyfriend Drake Bell reacted to her death on Twitter along with other celebs like Perez Hilton, Vanessa Ramos and others.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 4, 2017 5:26 pm
Stevie Ryan was 33-year-old.
Television personality Stevie Ryan was found dead at her residence in what the LA County Coroner’s Office has ruled as a suicide by hanging. She was 33. Ryan, best known for YouTube channel and VH1 comedy series Stevie TV, died on Saturday, according to the coroner’s office’s online confirmation, reported Deadline.

The actor first rose to fame through her YouTube series called Little Loca. She then went on to do several celebrity parodies on the video platform. The news of Ryan’s death comes days after the actor revealed on her podcast that her grandfather had died recently. Ryan’s ex-boyfriend and actor Drake Bell reacted to her death on Twitter.

Drake posted an old photo of him with Ryan on the red carpet of the 2006 MTV Movie Awards along with a heartfelt caption. “No no no!!! I can NOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING!!! Please wake me from this nightmare @StevieRyan I loved you and will forever miss you,” he captioned the picture. The two dated from 2005 to 2006. Even other celebrities reacted on social media and mourned over the star’s death. Comedian Chris Crocker wrote, “Words cannot describe how heartbroken I am…. @StevieRyan you will always be in my heart.” While Vanessa Ramos also tweeted, “I am beyond saddened to learn of Stevie Ryan’s passing. If you suffer from depression, please get help.” Even Perez hilton wrote, “My heart is in my stomach, hearing the devastating news about @StevieRyan. I just mentioned her the other day!”

The day before her death, Ryan even posted a tweet writing about her grief over her grandfather’s death. “The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams,” she tweeted. “I’ll miss you everyday, forever. I love you my Pa.”

(with inputs from PTI)

