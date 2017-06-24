Lisa Kudrow to have her own FRIENDS spin off after Matt Le Blanc? Here’s what the actor said

Matt Le Blanc had his own show named Joey, when FRIENDS had ended. Is it now Lisa Kudrow’s turn ? Matt Le Blanc had his own show named Joey, when FRIENDS had ended. Is it now Lisa Kudrow’s turn ?

Hollywood actor Lisa Kudrow has confirmed she is not in talks to star in a spin-off of the popular TV sitcom FRIENDS. The news comes in after, In Touch magazine claimed the 53-year-old actor was in “serious talks” with the show’s co-creator Marta Kauffman for a pseudo-sequel based on her character Phoebe Buffay. But Kudrow’s spokesperson confirmed to Digital Spy that she is not working on any such project.

According to the report by the US tabloid, other FRIENDS stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer were already in talks to star in the stand-alone show. The story would likely begin from Phoebe moving back to New York after divorcing her husband Mike Hannigan, which was played by Paul Rudd. Earlier this year, Kudrow had bunked the claims of the show’s reunion.

“I feel like I’m just constantly bursting that little bubble of hope, each and every time it’s asked. It’s been 13 years, 13 years of the same question and right now, or in the future, it’s not going to happen. And every time I say that, I get yelled at,” she joked.

Previously actor Matt Le Blanc who played Joey Tribbiani in FRIENDS, got his own spin-off starring Drea de Matteo, Andrea Anders and Paulo Costanzo. The television series had explored Joey’s relationship with his nephew, who was born out of wedlock. Although the series had slight reference to all the characters in FRIENDS, none of the actors had a cameo. The show had continued for two seasons.

