Lip Sing Battle: Pagalpan is on with Karan Johar and Farhan Akhtar in Farah Khan’s new promo

Farah Khan’s Lip Sing Battle premiering on September 16 is definitely going to be a fun ride for the audience and here’s proof. Sharing a new promo for the show on her Twitter timeline, Farah wrote, “Here s a taste of the 200%paagalpan !! Enjoy! #LipSingBattle @StarPlus ..”

And we sure see the ‘pagalpan’ in the 2 minute video. Because if Karan Johar made B-town celebs dance to his whims on Koffee With Karan, Farah is taking it a notch even higher. From Karan Johar dancing to the tunes of “Rock & Roll” to Parineeti Chopra in full-on Govinda mood, the promo gives us glimpses to what wonders are in store for us in the soon-to-be aired show. Even Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Kapoor are seen entertaining the audiences in their Monty and Khalnayak avatars.

Adding more charm to the sets is Ali Asgar who is seen constantly teasing Farah with his funny gimmicks. Lip Sing Battle, which will air on Star Plus, is an adaptation of Jimmy Fallon’s show Lip Sync. The series will see two celebrities lip sync to a popular song. Saying that the show will present the crazy side of the celebs, Farah added, “The audience will be shocked to see this mad and fun side of their favourite celebs.

Since all of them have a competitive streak, the episodes are turning out to be a riot. Farhan (Akhtar), who speaks less and has a reserved image in public, was crazy on the show. Even Shaan surprised us with his enthusiasm and fun side. It is going to be a one of a kind experience for sure.”

