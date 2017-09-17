Lip Sing Battle: Mouni Roy and Raftaar to perform jugalbandi on Farah Khan’s show

Farah Khan’s show premiered on September 16. Farah Khan’s show premiered on September 16.

The hottest television actor Mouni Roy has already impressed us with her acting and dancing skills. Now, the actor is all prepped up to create a rage among her audience by showing off her singing talent. Well, not really singing as she would be appearing on Lip Sing Battle, a new show hosted by Farah Khan and Ali Asgar. On the show, which has started to air on Star Plus since Saturday, September 16, Mouni will be competing with rapper Raftaar.

We all know that Raftaar is a bundle of energy while Mouni is a personification of grace and talent. So, it would be interesting to see who would eventually win the battle.

The first episode of Farah Khan’s show got a good response. Farah took to Twitter to thank her fans and announced the guest of her next show. “Thank ul for the lov !! Tonight ‘s #LipSingBattle with the ever entertaining @karanjohar n the ever exuberant @ParineetiChopra ! Its a date,” the director wrote.

The show has a guest in every episode. While in the first one, it was Bappi Lahiri who honoured the stage, in the second episode Preity Zinta would be making a grand entry.

Lip Sing Battle, which will air on Star Plus, is an adaptation of Jimmy Fallon’s show Lip Sync. The series will see two celebrities lip sync to a popular song.

Saying that the show will present the crazy side of the celebs, Farah added, “The audience will be shocked to see this mad and fun side of their favourite celebs.”

