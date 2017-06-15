Lindsay Lohan to join hands with Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint in a comedy show Sick Note

Lindsay Lohan to join the Sick Note team. Lindsay Lohan to join the Sick Note team.

Actor Lindsay Lohan has come on board the second season of Sick Note, the upcoming British comedy series that also stars upert Grint, Nick Frost and Don Johnson. The first season of the show goes out this fall on Sky in a 10 p.m. slot and on Sky’s Now TV streaming service, with Season 2 currently in production. The comedy follows Daniel Glass (Grint) as a down-on-his-luck insurance rep who is wrongly told he has a terminal illness and decides to keep the misdiagnosis from his family and friends, reported Variety.

Lohan will play Katerina West, the daughter of Glass’s boss (Johnson) in the second season, which is expected to bow in 2018. “One lie leads to the next in this unsettlingly brilliant comedy that will hook viewers in and have them on the very edge of their seats,” said Sky Head of Comedy Jon Mountague. “Filming for series two is already under way and we’re delighted to confirm Lindsay Lohan will be joining Rupert and Nick in this stellar comedy cast.” David Walliams and Miranda Hart’s UK production company King Bert are making Sick Note for the network. It is written by Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz. Sky Vision will sell the comedy internationally.

Lohan herself confirmed the news on her Instagram account by posting a picture with Rupert Grint and Nick Frost with the caption, “Back on set of my new TV show #SickNote.” Grint has previously played the character of Ronald Weasley in the Harry Potter series and Lindsay Lohan has been seen in Mean Girls.

