Life OK’s Ghulaam to end on August 25

Life OK’s popular daily Ghulaam will soon go off air. Life OK’s popular daily Ghulaam will soon go off air.

In a shocking turn of events, Life OK’s popular daily Ghulaam will soon go off air. The Vikkas Manaktala, Param Singh and Niti Taylor starrer will air its last episode on August 25. With Life OK all set to rebrand itself as Star Bharat, the programming will also see a major change. All shows will wrap up in the last week of August, and a new line-up will follow soon to entertain the audience.

In the last few weeks, news of Life OK’s shows going off air have been making headlines. Though the creative team were considering retaining the action-packed drama Ghulaam, the show had to face the axe eventually. Last night, the cast and crew of Ghulaam were informed of this decision.

A source told indianexpress.com, “It was really a sad and shocking moment for the team. We had been insecure when Life OK shows were going off air but we thought we might be lucky. Well, sadly fate had something else to offer. The team is indeed disheartened but will complete the shoot. We will air our last episode on 25 August.”

Ironically, the channel had recently announced a major track change wherein they were to kill the female protagonist Shivani (Niti). Popular TV face Ekta Kaul was set to enter Ghulaam, as a new character bringing with her a new exciting plot. But with the show biting the dust, Ekta’s entry has been scrapped.

As per the final track, Vikkas’s character Veer will be killed off bringing a happy end to the story. The actor told indianexpress.com, “It’s been a beautiful journey and I have only gratitude to offer to the makers.”

When we reached out to Ekta, she said, “What can I say, it’s a sad development. These things are part and parcel of our profession and I will take it on my stride. I have few other projects in hand, and I am sure I will get back soon.”

With Ghulaam’s end, all shows on Life OK will be pulled off paving way for a new lineup. The new shows set to be aired are Avinash Sachdev starrer Ayushman Bhava, Bhanu Uday’s Apne that will be on the lines of House of Cards, a comedy show Kya Haal Panchaal and bhajan reality show Om Shanti Om, that will be judged by Sonakshi Sinha, Baba Ramdev, Shekhar Ravjiani and Kanika Kapoor. These new shows will be part of Star Bharat programming.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd