Happy Birthday Drashti Dhami: Lesser known facts about the small screen diva

The nursery rhyme, “Curly hair, very fair…” seems to have been written with Drashti Dhami in mind. The actor flaunts pretty features along with a wild mane that makes her stand out in the crowd. Having started her showbiz career by appearing in some music videos and advertisements, Drashti struck gold when she was roped in for the popular drama Dill Mill Gaye. Playing the chirpy and bubbly Dr. Muskaan, the actor soon became a household name. While she seemed to be born for bigger things, when she bagged the titular role in Geet- Huyi Sabse Parayi, stardom came calling for her. Also, her chemistry with co-actor Gurmeet Chaudhary became the talk of the town. Drashti created magic again with Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, where she was paired with Vivian Dsena.

Making her way into the reality space, Drashti participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where her dancing skills were much appreciated. Teaming up with acclaimed choreographer Salman Yussuf Khan, the actor went on to win the trophy. Recently, the actor appeared in a period drama Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and romantic daily Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. Currently, on a break, the Drashti is enjoying spending time with her husband Neeraj Khemka, who she married in 2015.

And as the actor turns 33 today, here we share some unknown facts about her.

Coming from a conservative Gujarati background and being the only girl in the family, Drashti never thought that she would be a part of the entertainment industry. In an interview, she said that more than being conservative her family is protective and possessive about her and were scared of her stepping into an unknown world. She is very close to her mother and idolises her completely.

While she is hailed as an acclaimed actor, it was her dance moves that paved the way for her towards showbiz. Being a talented dancer and choreographer, Drashti got the opportunity to be a part of the dance video “Saiyaan Dil Mein Aana Re” along with Miss India Tanushree Dutta. She followed it by appearing in “Humko Aaj Kal Hai”, “Teri Meri Nazar Ki Dori” and a Punjabi music video “Nachle Soniyo Tu”.

As the actor flaunts a well-sculpted body, it’s hard to believe that she loves gorging on chocolates and carries at least one bar of it in her bag all the time. While Drashti hates eating malai and olives, she relishes mushrooms.

A regular girl at heart, Drashti believes in no make-ups and likes dressing up casually off-screen, but is very fussy about her bags.

The actor is a wanderlust and loves traveling a lot. Every time she has some free time, Drashti decides to pack her bags and fly off for a vacation.

While television was a new world for her, incidentally, her sister-in-law Suhasini Dhami is also a popular small screen actor. She has appeared in shows like Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Aaj Ki Wife Hai Sab Jaanti Hai and is all set to be back on screens with Tere Aane Se.

Drashti was allegedly offered Singham 2 but she refused it as she feels she is not fit for movies. In an earlier interview, she mentioned that she would happily grab an offer by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, if he ever decided to make the sequel to Black. She also mentioned that she would love to play Kareena’s character Geet from Jab We Met or Priyanka Chopra’s from Fashion.

Drashti has a long list of favourites in Bollywood. While she is a diehard Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor fan, she also loves the work of Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji.

Happy Birthday, Drashti!!!

