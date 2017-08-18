Latest BARC India Ratings: Star Plus back as the numero uno channel, Shakti and Kundali Bhagya rake in big numbers

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs and Khatron Ke Khiladi are at the first and second spot respectively. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs and Khatron Ke Khiladi are at the first and second spot respectively.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 32 are here. As per the data provided by BARC, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs continued to top the charts. While Khatron Ke Khiladi maintained its place in the second spot, Shakti rose up on the list to take up the third position. As for GECs, Star Plus toppled Colors to emerge as the numero uno channel in the urban market.

Zee TV continued to sit comfortably in the third position with its show Kundali Bhagya doing wonders on the listing. Interestingly, this spin-off did well compared to its original show Kumkum Bhagya. While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Dance Plus 3 once again managed to pump numbers for Star Plus, comedy drama Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah once again got a spot in the top 5 shows.

Horror show Fear Files and mythological drama Mahakali opened to great numbers but dropped down in the charts with time. The Kapil Sharma Show also took an exit from the Top 20 shows.

Here is the full BARC India listing for the 32nd week.

Top 10 channels in urban market (In 000s impressions)

Star Plus – 399274

Colors – 394085

Zee TV – 362506

Sony Entertainment Television – 293977

Sony Sab – 291129

Life OK – 215052

Sony Pal – 158009

&TV – 156354

Zee Anmol – 143898

Rishtey – 123516

Top 20 shows in urban market (In 000s impressions)

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) – 7366

Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) – 6903

Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 6135

Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5847

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB) – 5780

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 5734

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5525

Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) 5105

Fear Files (Zee TV) – 4769

Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) – 4631

Naamkarann (Star Plus) – 4361

Shani (Colors) – 4270

Udaan (Colors) – 4236

Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) – 4216

Chandrakanta (Colors) – 4113

Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) – 3918

Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) – 3894

Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) – 3767

Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) – 3712

Piya Albela (Zee TV) – 3445

