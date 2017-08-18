Latest BARC India Ratings: Star Plus back as the numero uno channel, Shakti and Kundali Bhagya rake in big numbers

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 32 are here. As per the data provided by BARC, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs continued to top the charts. While Khatron Ke Khiladi maintained its place in the second spot, Shakti rose up on the list to take up the third position. As for GECs, Star Plus toppled Colors to emerge as the numero uno channel in the urban market.
Zee TV continued to sit comfortably in the third position with its show Kundali Bhagya doing wonders on the listing. Interestingly, this spin-off did well compared to its original show Kumkum Bhagya. While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Dance Plus 3 once again managed to pump numbers for Star Plus, comedy drama Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah once again got a spot in the top 5 shows.
Horror show Fear Files and mythological drama Mahakali opened to great numbers but dropped down in the charts with time. The Kapil Sharma Show also took an exit from the Top 20 shows.
Here is the full BARC India listing for the 32nd week.
Top 10 channels in urban market (In 000s impressions)
Star Plus – 399274
Colors – 394085
Zee TV – 362506
Sony Entertainment Television – 293977
Sony Sab – 291129
Life OK – 215052
Sony Pal – 158009
&TV – 156354
Zee Anmol – 143898
Rishtey – 123516
Top 20 shows in urban market (In 000s impressions)
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) – 7366
Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) – 6903
Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 6135
Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5847
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB) – 5780
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 5734
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5525
Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) 5105
Fear Files (Zee TV) – 4769
Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) – 4631
Naamkarann (Star Plus) – 4361
Shani (Colors) – 4270
Udaan (Colors) – 4236
Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) – 4216
Chandrakanta (Colors) – 4113
Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) – 3918
Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) – 3894
Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) – 3767
Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) – 3712
Piya Albela (Zee TV) – 3445
