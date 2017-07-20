Latest BARC India Ratings: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l champs sustains leadership, Kundali Bhagaya gets a great opening

The BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) India ratings for the 28th week are here. Star Plus continues to be the number one GEC in the urban market. Zee TV and Colors maintained its position in the second and third slot, respectively. Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs and Kumkum Bhagya are the most watched shows followed by Sab TV’s Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
As per data provided by BARC, Star Plus continues to lead with 429222 impressions and sees a rise in numbers from last week’s 414740. Reality show Dance Plus 3, has become its new trump card, after Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Md Nazim’s Saathiya, which is going off air soon, interestingly still gets good numbers for Star Plus.
Zee TV maintains its second spot thanks to kids reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, that continues to be the most watched show, followed by Kumkum Bhagya, which has Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha as leads. Its spin-off, the new entrant Kundali Bhagya also opened to good numbers and holds the fourth position in the chart. The show stars Dheeraj Doophar, Shraddha Arya, Manit Jaura and Anjum Fakih.
Colors saw a drop in numbers from last week (350513 to 344860), and continues to bet on its dailies Shakti, Shani and Udann. SAB TV’s Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah managed to spread its laughter again as it holds the third position in the ratings.
Here is the full BARC listing for the 28th week this year.
Top 10 channels – Urban market (In 000s impressions)
Star Plus – 429222
Zee TV – 369689
Colors – 344860
Sony SAB – 279497
Sony Entertainment Television – 273327
Life OK – 236137
&TV – 152150
Sony Pal – 149348
Rishtey – 139686
Zee Anmol – 118557
Top 20 shows – Urban market (In 000s impressions)
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) – 7646
Kumkum Bhagya (Kumkum Bhagya) – 7053
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) – 6178
Kundali Bhagya (Kundali Bhagya) – 5796
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 5528
Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5282
Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) – 5040
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) – 4967
Shani (Colors) – 4721
Udaan (Colors) – 4442
Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) – 4340
Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) – 4338
The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony Entertainment Television) – 4319
Naamkarann (Star Plus) – 4316
Woh Apna Sa (Zee TV) – 3917
Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) – 3904
Chandrakanta (Colors) – 3712
Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) – 3683
Kasam (Colors) – 3669
Piya Albela (Zee TV) – 3603
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App