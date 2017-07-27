Latest BARC India Ratings: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs continues to be the most watched show

The BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) India Ratings for the week are here. Star Plus sustains its leadership as the number one GEC in the urban market. Zee TV and Colors maintain its position in the second and third slot, respectively. While Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs and Kumkum Bhagya are the most watched shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai moves up to the third position.
As per data provided by BARC India in the 29th week, Star Plus continues to accumulate more numbers as it achieves 435105 impressions, a rise from last week’s 429222 impressions. Its long running drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi seems to have become a favourite as it moved ahead in the chart to become the number three show. Mahesh Bhatt helmed Naamkarann and Dance Plus 3 are also raking in numbers for the channel.
Kids singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs continues to be the most watched show again this week followed by Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha starrer Kumkum Bhagya. These two shows have really got Zee TV back in business as it maintains its position in the second place. Kundali Bhagya, in its second week, sustains its place in the fourth place.
While Colors’ Shakti moves one step up and enters the Top 5 show, Sony Sab’s Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah slumps down to the sixth place.
Here is the full BARC India listing for the 29th week…
Top channels – Urban market (Impressions in 000s)
Star Plus – 435105
Zee TV – 380171
Colors – 345848
Sony Entertainment Television – 288465
Sony Sab – 284646
Life OK – 235322
&TV – 161702
Sony Pal – 160155
Rishtey – 145434
Zee Anmol – 132419
Top 20 shows – Urban market (Impressions in 000s)
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) – 7632
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6041
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 5952
Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5929
Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5465
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) – 5391
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) – 5032
Naamkarann (Star Plus) – 4929
Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) – 4925
Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) – 4756
The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) – 4683
Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) – 4672
Shani (Colors) – 4400
Udaan (Colors) – 4222
Chandrakanta (Colors) – 4166
Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) – 4052
Piya Albela (Zee TV) – 3922
Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) – 3891
Woh Apna Sa (Zee TV) – 3675
Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) – 3669
