Latest BARC India Ratings: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs continues to be the most watched show

The BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) India Ratings for the week are here. Star Plus sustains its leadership as the number one GEC in the urban market. Zee TV and Colors maintain its position in the second and third slot, respectively. While Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs and Kumkum Bhagya are the most watched shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai moves up to the third position.

As per data provided by BARC India in the 29th week, Star Plus continues to accumulate more numbers as it achieves 435105 impressions, a rise from last week’s 429222 impressions. Its long running drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi seems to have become a favourite as it moved ahead in the chart to become the number three show. Mahesh Bhatt helmed Naamkarann and Dance Plus 3 are also raking in numbers for the channel.

Kids singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs continues to be the most watched show again this week followed by Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha starrer Kumkum Bhagya. These two shows have really got Zee TV back in business as it maintains its position in the second place. Kundali Bhagya, in its second week, sustains its place in the fourth place.

While Colors’ Shakti moves one step up and enters the Top 5 show, Sony Sab’s Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah slumps down to the sixth place.

Here is the full BARC India listing for the 29th week…

Top channels – Urban market (Impressions in 000s)

Star Plus – 435105

Zee TV – 380171

Colors – 345848

Sony Entertainment Television – 288465

Sony Sab – 284646

Life OK – 235322

&TV – 161702

Sony Pal – 160155

Rishtey – 145434

Zee Anmol – 132419

Top 20 shows – Urban market (Impressions in 000s)

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) – 7632

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6041

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 5952

Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5929

Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5465

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) – 5391

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) – 5032

Naamkarann (Star Plus) – 4929

Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) – 4925

Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) – 4756

The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) – 4683

Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) – 4672

Shani (Colors) – 4400

Udaan (Colors) – 4222

Chandrakanta (Colors) – 4166

Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) – 4052

Piya Albela (Zee TV) – 3922

Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) – 3891

Woh Apna Sa (Zee TV) – 3675

Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) – 3669

