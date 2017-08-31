Latest BARC India Ratings: Reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs top the charts

Time to check out the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India ratings for week 34. As per the data provided by BARC, Khatron Ke Khiladi continued to be the most watched show followed by Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. These weekend reality shows have definitely garnered quite a positive response for they have been the forerunners from the time of their launch. Riding high on the success of Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi, Colors maintained its position as the numero uno GEC followed by Star Plus and Zee TV. Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha starrer Kumkum Bhagaya rose up on the list to achieve the third position.
Pooja Sharma and Sourabh Raaj Jain’s Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai had opened to big numbers. After a low wave, the mythological show has attained the fourth slot. The wedding and pregnancy drama seemed to have worked as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata also managed a spot in the Top 5 shows.
While the usual popular shows Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Kundali Bhagya, Dance Plus 3 and Chandrakanta made up the Top 10 list, making a surprise re-entry to the top 20 was The Kapil Sharma Show. Even after being in news for all the wrong reasons, the show managed to win hearts once again.
Top 10 channels in urban market (Impressions in 000s)
Colors 413873
Star Plus – 411251
Zee TV – 370390
Sony Entertainment Television – 277671
Sony SAB – 270886
Life OK – 213162
Zee Anmol – 170975
&TV – 166519
Sony Pal – 150801
Rishtey – 130780
Top 20 shows in urban market (Impressions in 000s)
Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) – 7260
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) – 6726
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6081
Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) – 5843
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 5771
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony Sab) – 5651
Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5441
Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5264
Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) – 5066
Chandrakanta – (Colors) – 4733
Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) – 4465
Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) – 4338
Shani (Colors) – 4267
Naamkarann (Star Plus) – 4249
Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) – 4026
Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) – 3902
Udaan (Colors) – 3885
Big Zee Entertainment Awards (Zee TV) – 3838
The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) – 3816
Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) – 3769
