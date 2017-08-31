Latest BARC India Ratings: Reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs top the charts

This week’s ratings puts Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi right on top. This week’s ratings puts Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi right on top.

Time to check out the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India ratings for week 34. As per the data provided by BARC, Khatron Ke Khiladi continued to be the most watched show followed by Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. These weekend reality shows have definitely garnered quite a positive response for they have been the forerunners from the time of their launch. Riding high on the success of Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi, Colors maintained its position as the numero uno GEC followed by Star Plus and Zee TV. Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha starrer Kumkum Bhagaya rose up on the list to achieve the third position.

Pooja Sharma and Sourabh Raaj Jain’s Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai had opened to big numbers. After a low wave, the mythological show has attained the fourth slot. The wedding and pregnancy drama seemed to have worked as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata also managed a spot in the Top 5 shows.

While the usual popular shows Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Kundali Bhagya, Dance Plus 3 and Chandrakanta made up the Top 10 list, making a surprise re-entry to the top 20 was The Kapil Sharma Show. Even after being in news for all the wrong reasons, the show managed to win hearts once again.

Top 10 channels in urban market (Impressions in 000s)

Colors 413873

Star Plus – 411251

Zee TV – 370390

Sony Entertainment Television – 277671

Sony SAB – 270886

Life OK – 213162

Zee Anmol – 170975

&TV – 166519

Sony Pal – 150801

Rishtey – 130780

Top 20 shows in urban market (Impressions in 000s)

Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) – 7260

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) – 6726

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6081

Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) – 5843

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 5771

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony Sab) – 5651

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5441

Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5264

Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) – 5066

Chandrakanta – (Colors) – 4733

Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) – 4465

Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) – 4338

Shani (Colors) – 4267

Naamkarann (Star Plus) – 4249

Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) – 4026

Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) – 3902

Udaan (Colors) – 3885

Big Zee Entertainment Awards (Zee TV) – 3838

The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) – 3816

Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) – 3769

