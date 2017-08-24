Latest BARC India Ratings: Khatron Ke Khiladi is the most watched show, Colors topples Star Plus to regain top slot

Latest BARC India Ratings: Khatron Ke Khiladi became the most watched show in the urban market Latest BARC India Ratings: Khatron Ke Khiladi became the most watched show in the urban market

Non-fiction shows seem to be ruling television. As per data provided by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India ratings, in the 33rd week, adventure reality series Khatron Ke Khiladi became the most watched show in the urban market. It swept past kids singing show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs that had settled in the top slot for months now. The Rohit Shetty hosted show which is an adaptation of Fear Factor features popular celebrities like Nia Sharma, Hina Khan, Ravi Dubey, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi among others as contestants. The audience seems to be lapping up all the thrilling and adrenaline rushing tasks. With KKK doing well, Colors has once again toppled Star Plus to attain the position of numero uno channel in the urban market.

Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani starrer Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is placed in the third position, followed by Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya. From the stables of Balaji Telefilms, Shabir Ahluwalia-Sriti Jha’s Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has been consistently doing well in the ratings. The shows also helped Zee TV in maintaining its position in the number three slot.

Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Remo Dsouza’s Dance Plus 3 also gained numbers for Star Plus. Also, Colors’ mythological dramas Mahakali, Chandrakanta and Shani continue to garner good numbers.

Top 10 channels in the urban market

Colors – 414753

Star Plus – 409961

Zee TV – 379772

Sony Sab – 288468

Sony Entertainment Television – 280912

Life OK – 215349

&TV – 164278

Sony Pal – 156309

Zee Anmol – 145461

Rishtey – 133455

Top 20 shows in the urban market

Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) – 7213

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) – 7060

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) – 5943

Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5854

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5827

Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5655

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 5414

Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) – 5286

Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) – 5211

Chandrakanta (Colors) – 4681

Shani (Colors) – 4510

Naamkarann (Star Plus) – 4365

Udaan (Colors) – 4333

Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) – 4288

Fear Files (Zee TV) – 4137

Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) – 4125

Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) – 4037

Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) – 3869

Kasam (Colors) – 3737

Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) – 3669

