Latest BARC India Ratings: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Mahakali open to big numbers, Colors soars to new heights

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 30 are here. As per the data provided by BARC, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs continues to top the charts. Freshly launched shows Khatron Ke Khiladi and Mahakali managed to open to good numbers, helping Colors topple Zee TV from the second position. Star Plus continued its leadership as the numero uno GEC in the urban market, though just few digits ahead of Colors.

Colors’ adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by action director Rohit Shetty launched its ninth season with celebrities like Ravi Dubey, Geeta Phogat, Hina Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani fighting their fears as contestants. Shooting up on the chart, the show is placed in the second position. Mahakali- Ant Hi Aarambh Hai starring Pooja Sharma, in its first week managed to attain the third slot.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Dance Plus 3 once again brought in the numbers for Star Plus, and its other shows Saathiya, Naamkarann, Ishqbaaz and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein also found a place in the Top 20 shows.

Zee TV might have faced a defeat by Colors but its shows shine bright on the listing. Horror based episodic show Fear Files in its opening week has attained the fourth spot. Interestingly, Kumkum Bhagya slumped down while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya stayed ahead in the list. Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani starrer sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah made a comeback in the Top 5.

Here is the full BARC India listing for the 30th week.

Top 10 channels in urban market (In 000s impressions)

Star Plus – 406906

Colors – 406427

Zee TV – 397441

Sony Entertainment Television – 283749

Sony SAB – 276979

Life Ok – 223118

Sony Pal – 162365

&TV – 154915

Rishtey – 153399

Zee Anmol – 152740

Top 20 shows in urban market (In 000s impressions)

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) – 8375

Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) – 7349

Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) – 6507

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) – 6429

Fear Files (Zee TV) – 6220

Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5963

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 5744

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5574

Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) – 5343

Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5320

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) – 4707

Chandrakanta (Colors) – 4544

Naamkarann (Star Plus) – 4401

Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) – 4373

Shani (Colors) – 4297

Udaan (Colors) – 4285

Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) – 4170

Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) – 4076

Woh Apna Sa (Zee TV) – 3592

Piya Albela (Zee TV) – 3568

