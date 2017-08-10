Latest BARC India Ratings, Colors and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs top the charts

- Doklam standoff: China steps up troops in vicinity, PLA analyst says Beijing will make no 'compromise'
- Mersal song teaser: Vijay's Aalaporaan Thamizhan is all about Tamil pride, watch video
- Minority issues being used for political purposes, says Venkaiah Naidu after Hamid Ansari talks about Muslims 'uneasiness'
The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India Ratings sees a major change in week 31 as Colors toppled Star Plus for the numero uno position. Star Plus has been topping the chart in the urban market for many weeks but with the launch of Khatron Ke Khiladi and Mahakali, Colors has jumped to the top spot. Apart from the two new shows, the twists in Shakti, that stars Rubina Dilaik and Vivian Dsena, has also proved beneficial for Colors. As per data provided by BARC, Zee TV continued to be in the third position with its kids singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs still working wonders. The talent hunt show was once again the most watched show.
Shah Rukh Khan’s presence in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah helped the sitcom gain big numbers as it managed to get the third position. Star Plus continued to ride high on Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Remo D’souza’s Dance Plus 3.
Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya also continued to do good. The much-awaited re-entry by The Kapil Sharma Show in the Top 20 shows will bring a smile to the Sony Entertainment Television team.
Top 10 channels in urban market (Impressions in 000s)
Colors – 429820
Star Plus – 411654
Zee TV – 381307
Sony Entertainment Television – 295538
Sony SAB – 280299
Life OK – 228601
&TV – 156925
Sony Pal – 156037
Zee Anmol – 152104
Rishtey – 147210
Top 20 shows in urban market (Impressions in 000s)
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) – 7647
Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) – 6975
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) – 6277
Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 6094
Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) – 6088
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 5914
Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5774
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5660
Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) – 5175
Fear Files (Zee TV) – 5029
Chandrakanta (Colors) – 4955
Shani (Colors) – 4536
Naamkarann (Star Plus) – 4502
Udaan (Colors) – 4385
Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) – 4134
Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) – 4094
Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) – 3919
The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony Entertainment Television) – 3868
Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) – 3781
Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) – 3669
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App