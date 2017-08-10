Latest BARC India Ratings, Colors and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs top the charts

Khatron Ke Khiladi and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs jump to top spots. Khatron Ke Khiladi and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs jump to top spots.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India Ratings sees a major change in week 31 as Colors toppled Star Plus for the numero uno position. Star Plus has been topping the chart in the urban market for many weeks but with the launch of Khatron Ke Khiladi and Mahakali, Colors has jumped to the top spot. Apart from the two new shows, the twists in Shakti, that stars Rubina Dilaik and Vivian Dsena, has also proved beneficial for Colors. As per data provided by BARC, Zee TV continued to be in the third position with its kids singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs still working wonders. The talent hunt show was once again the most watched show.

Shah Rukh Khan’s presence in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah helped the sitcom gain big numbers as it managed to get the third position. Star Plus continued to ride high on Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Remo D’souza’s Dance Plus 3.

Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya also continued to do good. The much-awaited re-entry by The Kapil Sharma Show in the Top 20 shows will bring a smile to the Sony Entertainment Television team.

Top 10 channels in urban market (Impressions in 000s)

Colors – 429820

Star Plus – 411654

Zee TV – 381307

Sony Entertainment Television – 295538

Sony SAB – 280299

Life OK – 228601

&TV – 156925

Sony Pal – 156037

Zee Anmol – 152104

Rishtey – 147210

Top 20 shows in urban market (Impressions in 000s)

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) – 7647

Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) – 6975

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) – 6277

Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 6094

Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) – 6088

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 5914

Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5774

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5660

Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) – 5175

Fear Files (Zee TV) – 5029

Chandrakanta (Colors) – 4955

Shani (Colors) – 4536

Naamkarann (Star Plus) – 4502

Udaan (Colors) – 4385

Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) – 4134

Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) – 4094

Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) – 3919

The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony Entertainment Television) – 3868

Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) – 3781

Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) – 3669

