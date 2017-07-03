Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Ekta Kapoor thanks fans for giving a young producer a chance, 17 years ago. See photos

Ekta Kapoor met core members of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Ekta Kapoor met core members of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Believe it or not, but Indian’s all-time favorite TV show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has completed 17 years. Ekta Kapoor, the producer of the show, seemed extremely ecstatic to share the news and got a bit emotional about the show’s journey which had a strong role in making her the unrequited queen of television. Thanking the viewers and the channel for giving her a chance, Ekta took to Twitter and wrote, “17Years ago a man called @sameern n channel called @starplus gave a young producer a chance …. my life change n india got d biggest show in tv history !wat impact d show had on indian families still overwhelms me n I only have gratitude that I got a chance to b a part of this journey! Also wat we all woke up to was d first female character that made such a high world wide impact !!!!it gave birth to d phenomenon TULSI! Thankuuu all n JAI SHREE KRISHNA …”

Ekta later posted a picture with Smriti Irani, who became a popular name among the audiences as Tulsi Virani. Ekta wrote, “Rishto ke bhi roop badalte hai…..kahani ab bhi wahi.” Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is one of the rarest show which is still remembered by the audience. In fact, the jingle of the soap opera is something people will never forget, at not in the coming years.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi revolved around an ideal daughter-in-law Tulsi Virani, the daughter of a pandit married to a rich business tycoon Mihir Virani. It starred actors like Ronit Roy, Sudha Shivpuri, Shakti Singh, Apara Mehta, Hussain Kuwajerwala, among others. It ran between 2000 and 2008.

