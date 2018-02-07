Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott name their baby daughter Stormi Webster, see photo

Here’s what Kylie Jenner has decided to call her baby girl. Here’s what Kylie Jenner has decided to call her baby girl.

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the celebrity Kardashian clan, posted the first picture of her newly born baby girl on Tuesday. She also revealed that she had named her new baby daughter Stormi. Jenner, 20, posted a close-up photo on her Instagram account showing a baby dressed in pink clasping her pink manicured thumb.

The post was titled simply “stormi webster 👼🏽” After months of speculation that she was pregnant with her first child, Kylie had announced the birth of a baby girl on February 5. In an Instagram post on Sunday, she said that the baby was born last Thursday. It’s the first child for the 20-year-old reality TV star and 25-year-old rapper Travis Scott. In her post, Jenner had apologized for keeping fans “in the dark through all the assumptions.” She also added that she chose to keep her pregnancy private and “not to do in front of the world.” She said pregnancy was “the most beautiful, empowering and life-changing experience.”

Jenner also confirmed that her daughter is healthy and beautiful. She posted a video on her app that showed her mother Kris Jenner giving birth to her and ended with a message about her own baby.

Jenner has parlayed her family’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reality TV show into a lucrative cosmetics line. Stormi is the second of three additions to the Kardashian clan this year. Half-sister Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband Kanye West announced the arrival in January of their third child, a girl they called Chicago, who was born to a surrogate. Jenner’s other half-sister, Khloe Kardashian, is seven months pregnant with her basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Stormi joins Kardashian cousins North, Saint, Reign, Dream, Mason and Penelope.

