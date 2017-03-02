Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka character is unconventional and a huge responsibility: Pankhuri Awasthy

Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka is the Indian remake of Turkish drama Fatmagul. Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka is the Indian remake of Turkish drama Fatmagul.

She played a fierce ruler in her last show Razia Sultan, and has now taken on the role of an innocent girl in Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka. Actor Pankhuri Awasthy says the upcoming show will feature her in an unconventional avatar.

Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka is an adaptation of much-popular Turkish drama Fatmagul, which ended its Indian run on Zindagi channel just last month. It will air on Star Plus, and tackles the complex emotions and a sensitive subject of violation of the innocence of a woman.

The original show was the story of a young woman Fatmagul, who finds love in the most unexpected manner. It dealt with the turbulence that becomes a constant in Fatmagul’s life after she is gang-raped. The Indian version will be set in Dharamshala and remade keeping in mind Indian sensibilities.

“It feels amazing to be a part of this show, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Kya? I’m really happy to have this opportunity of playing the lead,” Pankhuri said in a statement.

“Amala is an unconventional character and a huge responsibility as the way such shows are perceived in the Indian society. It is very sensitive, hence the makers have kept in mind the Indian sensibilities while creating the show,” she added.

Set in Dharamsala, the show is being remade by Purnendu Shekhar, Nandita Mehra and Bhairavi Raichura of 24 Frames.

Besides Pankhuri, the Star Plus show will also feature Rajveer Singh, Anant Joshi, Rajesh Khattar, Akshay Anand and Kasturi Banerjee.

Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka will start from April 3.