Kya Kasoor Hai Amla Ka actor Pankhuri Awasthy feels lucky to play substantial characters

She received rave reviews for her portrayal of Delhi’s first women emperor in Razia Sultan, actor Pankhuri Awasthy, who will next be seen essaying a rape victim in upcoming show Kya Kasoor Hai Amla Ka?, considers herself lucky to play meaty characters onscreen.

“I have always had interest in acting, but I didn’t know how to go by as I didn’t have any connection with this industry. I have done theatre at school and college level,” Pankhuri said here on the set of Kya Kasoor Hai Amla Ka? on Saturday.

“I feel myself lucky to have always got characters which have substance to them,” she added.

Hailing from Lucknow, Pankhuri got her first break on TV with “Yeh Hai Aashiqui”. Then she played a parallel lead in “Fanaah Season 2”. She is now gearing up for “Kya Kasoor Hai Amla Ka?”, which is an Indian adaptation of popular Turkish TV show “Fatmagula”. As the show is set in Dharamsala, the makers have shot across various real locations in the city for a month.

“Kya Kasoor Hai Amla Ka” is a very strong show. There has been a legacy created by “Fatmagul”. It’s famous worldwide. So, it’s a very big responsibility on the makers and the actors as there would be direct comparisons. “It’s not like general day to day stuff happening on TV, where families are solving their problems,” Pankhuri said.

“Amla has to go through some very bad circumstances in her life. It’s a very simple character and a sweet person. The show is basically about the strength of a girl, who wants to fight for her rights. This is my first social show. As a subject, the show covers pan-India,” she added. To give a genuine feel of Dharamsala to the viewers of the show, the makers have shot most of the scenes while renting a house here without using much of the props.

“At first when we heard the proposal we said no because we thought it may create problems in our day-to-day life. However later we got ready. Despite few problems, we are happy that finally they (the makers of the show) have got what they wanted,” one of the owner of the house told IANS.

“Kya Kasoor Hai Amla Ka?” is one of the four new shows that Star Plus is coming up with to strengthen its afternoon line up. The other three shows are “Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee”, “Tu Sooraj Mein Saanjh, Piyaji” and “Dhhai Kilo Prem”.

All the shows will start from April 3.

