Kushal Tandon mocks at Anita Hassanandani starrer Naagin 3, Ekta Kapoor replies to him like a boss

A war of words took place between actor Kushal Tandon and television queen Ekta Kapoor. It so happened that Anita Hassanandani, who is a part of Ekta’s fantasy series, Naagin 3 tweeted about watching two flop Bollywood films – Jagga Jasoos and Jab Harry Met Sejal, back to back on a flight and how she deserved a pat on her back for doing it. On Amita’s tweet, TV actor Kushal Tandon wrote, “Actually u do ,pat pat pat ! How????? Were was rohit …I wonder what should we give to the viewers of nagin🤔#jus and pure houmor, no controversy plz🤘😋😊for the twiterazi.”

Well, that was not all. This made even Ekta jump into the conversation and indirectly mocked at Kushal’s acting. Ekta tweeted to Kushal, “D scene I saw u shot for me !!! I need a pat on my back for that! Hahahha kiddng”.

Kushal definitely didn’t see this coming from Ekta. He tweeted some confused emojis along. Next, the actor wrote, “Courage is sexy !” and to this too Ekta replied, “Good acting is even sexier!! Must try that;).”

To close the conversation, Ekta praised the actor for his new web series and tweeted, “N bdw ur looking awesome in d show !!! Hugs n love.” In a reply, Kushal wrote, “So looking fwd when we finish and release!lucky to be part of ur creative world !🤗❤and about acting ? Will learn in ur guidance for sure !.”

See all the tweets from Anita Hassanandani, Kushal Tandon and Ekta Kapoor here:

I deserve a pat on my back …. I watched #JaggaJasoos and #HarrymetSejal back to back on flight…. that too without a disprin 😂🤣😂🤣 — Anita Hassanandani (@anitahasnandani) January 5, 2018

Actually u do ,pat pat pat ! How????? Were was rohit …I wonder what should we give to the viewers of nagin🤔#jus and pure houmor, no controversy plz🤘😋😊for the twiterazi http://t.co/Nb0Qq3L4y1 — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) January 5, 2018

D scene I saw u shot for me !!! I need a pat on my back for that! Hahahha kiddng — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) January 6, 2018

Courage is sexy ! — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) January 6, 2018

Good acting is even sexier!! Must try that;) — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) January 7, 2018

N bdw ur looking awesome in d show !!! Hugs n love — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) January 7, 2018

So looking fwd when we finish and release!lucky to be part of ur creative world !🤗❤and about acting ? Will learn in ur guidance for sure ! http://t.co/uXmQGXJe5D — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) January 7, 2018

Kushal Tandon is currently busy prepping for his next web series, while Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti will be seen in Naagin 3, being produced by Ekta Kapoor.

