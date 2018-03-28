Birthday boy Kushal Tandon’s life is no less than a blockbuster movie

Kushal Tandon Kushal Tandon

One life, many roles – aren’t actors really very lucky? Through their profession, they get a chance to live so many characters and be a part of various stories. Leave aside work, our birthday boy Kushal Tandon is blessed with a life that’s no less than a blockbuster movie. Seems like God was enjoying a typical Bollywood film with a bucket of popcorn when he was writing Kushal’s life story. Don’t believe us? Well, we have our reasons!

Filmy entry:

The actor enjoyed a successful modeling career and was even the first runner-up of Mr. India. He then went to the USA to do a course in acting, and as soon as he flew back, he grabbed the plump offer to play the lead in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The show was a dream debut for any newcomer and overnight, Kushal gained stardom overnight, never to look back.

Masala:

A Bollywood film needs to have its masala in place and Kushal’s life has no dearth of that. Once in an interview, the actor had rightly stated, “I open my mouth and fall into trouble.” As soon as his first show hit off, he got into a cold war with his co-star Karan Tacker, who was reportedly feeling insecure about Kushal’s growing fandom. And then, he participated in the controversial Bigg Boss 7 where he clashed with Tanishaa and Andy on multiple occasions, leading to his ousting from the show. However, he did make a re-entry in the reality show. That’s not the end. The 33-year-old actor also got into a Twitter war with Ameesha Patel, after he reportedly witnessed her not standing up when the National Anthem was played during a movie.

Romance:

Kushal surprised the world when he announced his relationship with Bulgarian model-actor Elena Boeva, very early in his career. The two participated in Nach Baliye 5 where the audience loved their chemistry and their affection towards each other. Kushal’s second stint in romance also had a connection with reality series. He fell in love with Gauahar Khan in Bigg Boss 7 and their affair soon became the talk of the town. Their romance gained more prominence than the show and to utilize their fandom, the channel also got them to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi together. It looked like a fairytale story, but like any filmy story, Kushal’s love life too had its share of twists.

Tragic heartbreak:

Where there is love, there is heartbreak, isn’t it? It must have been painful for our dashing hero to part ways with his lady love(s) but he took it all in his stance and is once again a hot property among single girls. His split with Elena came as a sudden news, and it was said that he supposedly organised a breakup party too! As for Gauahar and his relationship, their fans were left terribly disappointed when the couple announced their separation on Twitter. The two last appeared in a music video by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and the pain in the song had encapsulated their emotions in the best possible way.

Action packed climax:

The success mantra to any hit film is the climax. Whatever be the situation, however dangerous it seems, heroes always find their way. Now Kushal is not just an on-screen hero but off-screen, our man has managed to save both his Beyhadh ladies Jennifer Winget and Aneri Vajani from severe mishaps. When the set caught fire during a wedding sequence, Kushal jumped into the fire to pull out Jennifer, who went numb with the turn of events. On the other hand, while a hot cup of coffee was about to burn Aneri, Kushal swiftly pushed her away and in turn, the hot coffee charred his hands.

Today the actor is celebrating his birthday, and we hope the next year will add more happiness, drama, and romance to his blockbuster life story. For now, we are awaiting the release of his debut web-series ‘Kapoors’ on ALTBalaji, that also stars Ridhima Pandit.

And here’s wishing our superstar Kushal a very happy birthday!!!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd