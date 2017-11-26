Kushal Tandon on Beyhadh co-star Piyush Sahdev’s rape charges: We should wait for the police to investigate and the courts to decide

Kushal Tandon comes to the support of Beyhadh co-star Piyush Sahdev on the latter’s rape charges. Kushal Tandon comes to the support of Beyhadh co-star Piyush Sahdev on the latter’s rape charges.

Popular television actor Piyush Sahdev who was last seen in Beyhadh has been arrested on rape charges. The actor was arrested by the Mumbai police after a girl, said to be a model, filed a case against him. The Versova police have kept Piyush in custody until November 27, and post that his case will move towards the judicial proceedings.

While his arrest has come as a shocker for his colleagues, coming to his support is Beyhadh co-star Kushal Tandon, who has requested the public not to label him a ‘rapist’ even before the investigations have started. Kushal told Bombay Times, “This is a matter of somebody’s life. His career, reputation, family… everything is at stake. I feel this matter needs to be investigated thoroughly. There are so many laws now made for the protection of women and rightly so, but they should not be misused. From what I hear, Piyush was living in with this woman for the last two months. This is not some random person he suddenly met. Nobody knows what transpired between the two. All I can say is that in any such case, we should wait for the police to investigate and the courts to decide, rather than jumping to conclusions about a person’s character.”

Also Read | Beyhadh actor Piyush Sahdev arrested on rape charges

Piyush was recently also in news for his divorce with Akangsha Rawat. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, he had said, “Yes, we have been staying separately for some time now and are also heading for a divorce. Since the case is sub-judice, we are not allowed to speak about it. I don’t want to get into any more details as of now.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd