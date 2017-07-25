Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar: Plan to model my character between Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar was last seen in Sasural Simar Ka. Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar was last seen in Sasural Simar Ka.

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar says if he ever shares screen space with his wife and actor Vinny Arora, he would like to do a road trip movie or an adventurous film.

“I wouldn’t mind sharing screen space with her (Vinny). But that is if the script demands it and we feel that we both are comfortable doing it. In fact, sharing screen space with her and performing in that comfort zone would be a dream come true. If it ever happens, then something like a road trip film or an adventurous film will be perfect to start off with,” Dheeraj said.

The former Sasural Simar Ka star is now busy with Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya, a spin-off of the show Kumkum Bhagya. “My dream of working with Ekta Kapoor has been fulfilled. In fact, it was the plan after I quit my previous show,” he said. On the show, he plays a star cricketer. “I’ve always loved sports, especially cricket. Sometimes I do take some time out to be involved in some kind of sports. As far as cricketers are concerned, I’m following Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya. I plan to model my character between these two personalities,” said Dheeraj.

Any Bollywood plans? “Bollywood is certainly part of my plan. I was going through a lot of scripts before I signed this show and I was also about to sign a film deal as a lead, but things did not work out. There are many directors I would love to work with… Imtiaz Ali, Rajkumar Hirani, Anurag Kashyap and Karan Johar. They are all amazing with varied sensibilities in cinema. From real to a fairytale or a Bollywood masala, I want to do it all,” he said.

