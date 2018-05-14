Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar: I always wanted to work with Ekta Kapoor

Dheeraj Dhoopar is in celebration mode as his show Kundali Bhagya has maintained numero uno position in the BARC list for months now. Dheeraj Dhoopar is in celebration mode as his show Kundali Bhagya has maintained numero uno position in the BARC list for months now.

Dheeraj Dhoopar is currently on cloud nine as his show Kundali Bhagya has been number one on the BARC list for months now. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Dheeraj shared that he feels it is all destiny, “I always wanted to work with Ekta Kapoor and all this happened at such a right time. From the start, we managed to be at the top slot and though I was very confident about Kundali Bhagya, being on number one for such a long time feels surreal.”

With the show being a spin-off of popular daily Kumkum Bhagya, we wondered if the actor was worried about being constantly pitted against it. “Not just this show but I am never apprehensive about any show that I take up. I knew it’s a spin-off and Kumkum was already popular but I believed in one person – Ekta. After having been part of Sasural Simar Ka, the bigger challenge for me was to get out of Prem’s identity and luckily I was successful. Now people know me as Karan Luthra and that’s a big compliment for me.

While TV actors cringe on being known as their characters, here’s Dheeraj who seemed to hold his role with pride. “I became a household name as Prem. You won’t believe me, I was mobbed at various city events and now people love me as Karan. But thankfully they also recall me as Dheeraj. So I have no reasons to complain as I get love from both sides,” he shared with a smile.

Even though he enjoys playing a romantic hero, Dheeraj is open to experimenting. He said, “I believe in not having a plan and going with the flow. Be it characters or medium, I will be ready to try everything.”

As the conversation steered towards his personal life, talking about his wife, actor Vinny Arora, Dheeraj shared, “I dated her for seven years before tying the knot and I think I am the luckiest man to have her. We share a great understanding and compatibility. Since we both are working, sometimes she looks after the house and sometimes I do it. I feel whatever success I have achieved, it’s all because of her support. I discuss the smallest of things with her. Even though I have studied fashion designing and worked as a stylist, I ask her which outfit to wear when I am going out (smiles). I have always needed a push in my life and she is the force.”

Having married an actor at such a young age, we asked Dheeraj about the effort to build a happy marriage. “No efforts at all. To be honest, it doesn’t even feel we are married. We go out for movies, shopping or vacations like we used to earlier. The only difference is that we are now staying in the same house. Before being husband-wife, we are great friends and that’s the beauty of our relationship.”

Kundali Bhagya, also starring Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih, airs Monday-Friday, 9:30 pm on Zee TV.

