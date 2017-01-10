Kumkum Bhagya’s ‘Pragya’ Sriti Jha sizzles in a bikini as she vacations with boyfriend, see pics

Leela Jumani aka Tanu of Kumkum Bhagya shared the vacation pictures on her Instagram account. Leela Jumani aka Tanu of Kumkum Bhagya shared the vacation pictures on her Instagram account.

Television female actors often essay sanskari roles on screen. Such is the trend of Indian television. This is why they barely get a chance to flaunt their hot and glamorous avatars. But thanks to social media for giving us a glimpse of our hot television bahus. After Nia Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi bahu, Sonarika Bhadoria (Parvati of Devon Ke Dev Mahadev) and Anita Hassnandani (Shagun of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein), here is another one joining the squad.

Sriti Jha aka Pragya of popular television show Kumkum Bhagya was in Thailand with her friends, co-stars and alleged boyfriend Kunal Karan Kapoor of Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha and she made heads turn as she flaunted her perfect bikini figure. The actor who plays a girl-next-door in her daily soap was spotted in a sizzling bikini for the first time.

Kunal Karan shared their vacation picture from Thailand in which the duo is seen with Leela Jumani (Tanu of Kumkum Bhagya), Mrunal Thakur (Bulbul), and Arjit Taneja (former Purab of Kumkum Bhagya). The star cast of Kumkum Bhagya was given a four-day long break to celebrate New Year with their friends and family.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Leela Jumani aka Tanu too shared her hot pictures from the serene beaches of Thailand. The actor who portrays a negative role in the show and is always after Pragya’s (Sriti) life seems to share a warm camaraderie with her off-screen.

The actors had a great time together as they rang in New Year in Thailand and their social media accounts are a proof of their fun-filled vacation. Sriti chose to keep her bikini avatar under wraps and posted a picture on her Instagram account and captioned it as, “I’ve done all kinds of things I said I wouldn’t do, and of course, I am glad.”

Now that the vacation is over, Sriti and Leela are back on the sets of their show and are still in a hangover. The two look sad in a picture which Leela shared on her Instagram from the sets of the show. She captioned the image as, “Back to work”

This is for the first time that Sriti has been spotted in something other than traditional Indian wear and believe us she has left all awestruck.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd