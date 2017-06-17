Kumkum Bhagya to have a spin-off titled Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj Dhoopar to play lead. Here are all the deets

Kumkum Bhagya’s spin-off Kundali Bhagya to go on air soon. Kumkum Bhagya’s spin-off Kundali Bhagya to go on air soon.

Television’s top running show Kumkum Bhagya will soon have a spin-off and it will be titled, Kundali Bhagya. Now that Abhi aka Shabbir Ahluwalia and Pragya aka Sriti Jha are finally getting married on the show (though we refuse to accept it until their marriage sequence is aired on television), the makers of the show, have come up with another story to give the monotonous daily soap a new lease of life. So, all the Kumkum Bhagya fans can rejoice as they no longer will have to see the same track of Pragya’s kidnapping and Abhi saving her from the goons.

The spin-off will see the story of Pragya’s father who was never introduced in Kumkum Bhagya. It only had Sarla aka Supriya Shukla as a doting single mother, taking care of her two daughters, Pragya and Bulbul. Now it will be interesting to see what new troubles and high octane drama awaits in the life of Pragya and her mother.

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who remained away from the small screen for three months after quitting Sasural Simar Ka, is geared up to make a comeback with the show. Confirming his involvement with Kundali Bhagya, the actor said, “Yes, I am doing the show but I can’t talk beyond this.” On being asked if the spin-off, like the original show, will be a love story, Dheeraj asserted that he can’t divulge details. He also claimed that his role in the show will be completely different from what he has earlier done in Sasural Simar Ka. Dheeraj will be playing a flamboyant man and a Casanova in the show.

The concept of spin-offs seems to have become the latest trend in the small screen industry. Recently, Ishqbaaaz had a spin-off too titled Dil Bole Oberoi. Now, it will be interesting to see the fate of Kundali Bhagya. The show will reportedly replace, Zee TVs another show, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, which is all set to go off air on July 4.

