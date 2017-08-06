Kumkum Bhagya star Shabbir Ahluwalia is off on a vacation with wife Kanchi Kaul. See stunning photos here

Shabbir Ahluwalia, wife Kanchi Kaul is keeping their fans posted with all that they are busy doing in this romantic vacay. Shabbir Ahluwalia, wife Kanchi Kaul is keeping their fans posted with all that they are busy doing in this romantic vacay.

Shabbir Ahluwalia has taken a much-needed break from work and along with wife Kanchi Kaul is off to Croatia for some family time. The duo is keeping their fans posted with all that they are busy doing in this romantic vacay and they seem to be having a good time around each other. Kumkum Bhagya fame Abhi aka Shabbir is a father to two beautiful boys and his actor wife is away from screens for a long while now. But in the holiday pictures, we got to see Kanchi giving a glimpse of herself in a bikini while Shabbir was seen shirtless. This couple has lots more to share from this on-going getaway.

Two days back Kanchi was seen posing at the airport and the image caption read, “#trapzone #turkey #kktravels #wanderluster,” and thus we came to know that she is off for a vacation. The next image came with the caption, “#chillinlikeavillain #bettertogether #funinthesun #croatia #wanderlusters,” and we saw the love birds ready to take a dip in the pool. Shabbir shared the next photo where he is seen in the pool and wrote, “#summertimemadness #dubrovnik #funinthesun☀️ #lovingit #croatia.”

Kanchi also posed close to husband Shabbir in another image and wrote, “#aboutlastnight❤️ #japloving #dubrovnik #absolutelyawesome #lovingit #takenoko.” The couple looks deeply in love in these vacation pics. Their latest post shows us ‘croatianmornings’.

See Kanchi Kaul, husband Shabbir Ahluwalia’s vacation photos here:

Kanchi and Shabbir got married in 2011. The couple had their first baby, Azai, in 2014 and the second one, Ivarr, in February 2016. Ek Ladki Anjaani Si and Maayka fame Kanchi also appeared in a movie called Woh Tera Naam Tha, but she has taken a sabbatical post the birth of her sons. On the other hand, we have seen Shabbir in movies like Shootout at Lokhandwala and Mission Istanbul and he got even more popular with his TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

