Kumkum Bhagya’s arranged marriage concept is winning hearts of West Africans too

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most popular Indian TV shows right now. Its decent ratings and romance between lead pair Pragya and Abhi is not only winning hearts here, but West Africa too. The show, starring Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia has become quite popular in Ghana, succeeding in keeping its native viewers hooked to the Asian sentiments.

The daily soap, which is said to be loosely based on Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility, has struck a chord with Ghanaians and is watched by 20 per cent of the national audience.

Dubbed in Twi language, Kumkum Bhagya has been airing in Ghana since November 2015. Talking about its popularity, Abena Yiadom, Adom TV Channel Manager told IANS, “Most Ghanaians relate well to the storyline which is about arranged marriages. Currently, we air the show five days a week from 9 pm to 10 pm with a repeat the next morning; and we show an omnibus of all the stories that were shown during the week on Sundays for those who have missed them.”

Apart from Kumkum Bhagya, another Indian show – Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera is also telecast on Ghana’s Adom TV.

Ekta Kapoor’s production Kumkum Bhagya began airing in India in 2014. Its initial plot told a story of about a Punjabi matriarch who runs a marriage hall and is ever seeking ways to get her two feisty daughters married. The show airs on Zee TV in India and is heading towards its 800th episode.

The team of Kumkum Bhagya recently brought in the New Year together in Thailand. The star cast is seen sharing pictures on their social media accounts, proving that they also share an amazing rapport off the camera.

